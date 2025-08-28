Lenasia family demands accountability and justice for murdered son

Asheek ‘Sheeky’ Singh was murdered in Extension 9 last month.

A Lenasia family is battling to come to terms with the death of their 33-year-old son, who was murdered in the suburb

Arrest

Police arrested Reedwan Alli for the murder. He has been remanded in custody after his bail application on 13 August.

Singh’s sister, Tarisha, said her brother had his whole life ahead of him and is demanding justice for his murder.

“He was always willing to help others and had a dream of becoming a radio presenter. Asheek endured a horrific ordeal before his passing,” Tarisha said.

Bail

Tarisha said they want the court to deny Alli bail when he makes his next appearance.

“We want his bail denied and all those involved brought to justice. We do not want Asheek’s death to become another forgotten case. We want accountability, justice, and protection for others from experiencing this pain.”

The Citizen has contacted the National Prosecuting Authority for an update on the case.

There have been a few shootings in Lenasia in the past year.

Witness murdered

In January, a 27-year-old man who was a witness in a murder case was shot outside the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court.

Bystanders who spoke to The Citizen said the gunmen shot the man in what seemed like a scene from a movie.

The Lenasia Magistrate’s Court is located in a busy area of the suburb, surrounded by the taxi rank and local shops.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the witness was shot in an alleged hit.

Justice Minister condemned the shooting, saying the safety of all court users is of the utmost priority.

