Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
5 minute read
21 Jan 2023
5:05 am
Crime

WATCH: ‘I know I’m next’ – Slain ANC councillor named his alleged killers before they struck

Murdered ANC councillor recorded a video revealing names of alleged political killing masterminds, and predicted that he was next.

Slain ANC councillor Sbonelo ‘Smile’ Mthembu. Photo: Facebook
A murdered Mpumalanga ANC councillor is seemingly fighting back from beyond the grave, as a video he recorded revealing that his days were numbered and who his alleged killers would be apparently forms part of the investigation into the triple murder. Provincial police would not confirm that they are looking into the video in which Sbonelo ‘Smile’ Mthembu names people he claimed wanted him dead. These figures include former Mkhondo municipality mayor Vusi “Sgemegeme” Motha, who Mthembu claimed had compiled a hit list of people who were opposed to his alleged looting of the municipality during his term as mayor....

