Confusion in Rea Vaya driver killings arrest as police deny claims

MMC Mgcini Tshwaku announced arrests in the brutal killings of two Rea Vaya drivers, but Gauteng police insist no suspects have been detained.

Rea Vaya bus driver’s door after the driver was shot and killed in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Monday night, 4 February 2025, parked at Rea Vaya Bus Depot, Meadowlands. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Suspects linked to the brutal killings of two Rea Vaya drivers have been arrested, City of Johannesburg Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Public Safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku announced on Wednesday; however, the police have denied this.

On Monday evening, suspects brutally shot and killed two drivers in separate incidents in Soweto.

This tragic incident prompted other drivers to warn Transport MMC Kenny Kunene that they will not return to work on Wednesday unless a proper, long-term safety plan is implemented.

Suspects arrested at Moroka Police Station – MMC Tshwaku

The MMC for Public Safety announced on Wednesday afternoon on X that he was at Moroka Police Station following the arrest of suspects linked to the drivers’ deaths.

♦️BREAKING NEWS ♦️



MMC for Public Safety, Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku, is at Moroka Police Station following the arrest of suspects linked to the brutal killings of Rea Vaya drivers. He is meeting with the Station Commander to plan decisive crime prevention measures and ensure justice is… pic.twitter.com/mrFuCSK9Lp Read more Extremely dangerous: N2 CIT heist suspects linked to multiple KZN killings [VIDEO] February 5, 2025

Tshwaku said he was meeting with the station commander to plan decisive crime prevention measures and ensure authorities deliver justice.

Police say no suspects arrested

However, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi denied this and said officers have not arrested any suspects in the two cases.

“There are no suspects arrested on those two cases, and police investigations are continuing,” Nevhuhulwi told The Citizen.

ALSO READ: Rea Vaya suspends services until further notice after shooting of bus drivers

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Tshwaku attributed the alleged reason for the driver’s killings to continuing conflict between the taxi association and Rea Vaya buses over the feeder routes.

He said police took four individuals into custody for questioning in connection with the shootings, but they are still conducting investigations.

“Violence is not going to sort out anything,” he said at Moroka Police Station.

ALSO READ: R140m Rea Vaya depot stalls as informal settlement blocks progress

The MMC emphasised that lawlessness will not be tolerated in Johannesburg and urged an immediate peace dialogue meeting with stakeholders to resolve tensions and ensure safety for all.

Watch: MMC Tshwaku call for negotiations over violence to resolve related tensions

♦️MUST WATCH ♦️



MMC for Public Safety, Dr.@MTshwaku, is at Moroka Police Station, calling for negotiation over violence to resolve related tensions. Following the arrest of suspects linked to the Rea Vaya driver killings, he is working on crime prevention strategies and a… pic.twitter.com/9wA4bpl1JS — COJ People’s MMC Public Safety (@PublicSafetyMMC) February 5, 2025

Rea Vaya initially said services would resume on Wednesday. However, it made a U-turn and said it would remain suspended.

“Further updates on the situation will be given during the course of the day. We apologise for the inconvenience and advise passengers to use alternative public transport,” Rea Vaya posted in the morning.

Rea Vaya drivers shaken

During a visit to the Soweto bus depot in Meadowlands on Tuesday, The Citizen saw one of the buses covered in shattered glass, bullet holes, and bloodstains.

A driver who has worked at Rea Vaya for nine years said the attacks had shaken the workforce.

ALSO READ: Rea Vaya bus services suspended until further notice, Kunene to mediate

“We are not safe, and we are not emotionally okay. These killings make us wonder if we should even go to work.”

Another driver criticised Kunene’s absence, saying the city’s leadership had failed to engage directly with them.

“How can they make decisions about our safety from their offices and then tell us to return to work?”

Kunene offers R100k reward

Meanwhile, Kunene pledged to commit a personal reward of R100 000 to anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.

He clarified that this financial commitment was not from the CoJ or the Department of Transport but a personal pledge.

NOW READ: Rea Vaya bus depot blocked, transport services suspended

Additional reporting by Thando Nondywana