North West spade killer: Community delivers triple‑murder suspect to Saps

Police launched a manhunt for the suspect who allegedly hacked three people to death with a spade

Less than 12 hours after police issued a nationwide alert, the people of Moeka Vuma in the North West assisted in apprehending a suspect in a triple‑murder case and delivered the alleged killer straight into police custody.

Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane hailed the community’s vigilance, saying the arrest of the suspect James Mohajane proves that ordinary citizens are a critical force in the fight against violent crime.

Triple murder

Mohajane was the subject of an intensive manhunt after he was identified as the alleged perpetrator in the brutal murders of his girlfriend, Moipone Lefoka, her sister Esther Lefoka, and Esther’s boyfriend Tshepo Molekwa.

The trio were allegedly hacked to death with a spade at a house in Moeka Vuma near Makapanstad in the North West over the weekend.

Public alert

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that after Saps issued a public alert and circulated Mohajane’s photograph, the community of Moeka Vuma played a critical role in bringing the suspect to the police.

“Saps can confirm that at approximately 9:30 this morning, members of the Moeka Vuma community handed Mohajane over to the police.”

Community commended

Dimpane emphasised that community participation remains a critical component in preventing and solving serious and violent crimes.

“Once again, our communities have demonstrated that they are an important partner in the fight against crime. The swift response by the community of Moeka Vuma, together with the assistance of the media and social media users who shared the suspect’s photograph, has contributed significantly to bringing this wanted suspect into police custody.

“We thank everyone who played a role,” said Dimpane.

Police also highlighted members of the community in Klerksdorp assisting police in apprehending a wanted suspect who had been on the run after allegedly killing his girlfriend in a backroom in Soweto.