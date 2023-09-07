3 reasons why Radisson Blu Sandton is the perfect stop over hotel for tourists

Located in the heart of Sandton’s shopping and business districts, with easy access to the Gautrain, the Radisson Blu Sandton is perfectly situated for tourists stopping over in the City of Gold.

A view from the pool deck of the hotel and a delicious meal at the restaurant. Pictures: Xanet Scheepers

The Radisson Blu Sandton is perfectly situated as a stop-over hotel for tourists making their way to the Kruger National Park or for those coming to explore Johannesburg and the rich history of Cradle of Humankind – which is about an hour’s drive from the city.

The hotel is also a good spot for business travellers as it is situated in the heart of Sandton, only minutes from Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton City shopping centre, and 900m from The Sandton Convention Centre.

Why you should choose Radisson Blu Sandton?

Comfortable rooms

Just as the location of your hotel is important, so should the comfort of your hotel room be. You might only be staying for a short while, but exploring can be exhausting and you’ll want a comfortable haven to retreat to after your adventures.

Radisson Blu Sandton has several room options available at different price points.

The Citizen recently visited the hotel to see for ourselves just what tourists can expect when staying at the Radisson Blu Sandton.

The Executive Suite, which we stayed in, is ideal if you are staying at the hotel for a couple of days as it has a separate lounge where you can relax and recount the day’s exciting activities.

The bathroom has both a shower and bath, which we loved. Sometimes you feel like soaking your tired body in a bubble bath after a long day, but other days you need to get ready in a jiffy and a quick shower is then ideal.

Food

Breakfast

Starting your day with a good breakfast is very important, especially if you have a busy schedule and know you might need to skip lunch.

Usually, hotels serve up a breakfast buffet for their guests in the hotel restaurant, which normally follows the same pattern of cereals and yoghurt, fresh fruit, pastries and then a selection of bacon and sausages, mushrooms and eggs for hot breakfast.

We can say with certainty that the breakfast buffet at Radisson Blu Sandton is an experience that will most likely see you rolling out of the restaurant.

The hotel understands that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and it shows in their breakfast buffet offering.

Apart from the usual trimmings, they have taken an extra step to include a bigger variety of breads and pastries, meats and vegetables, cold meats and biscuits to ensure they cater to all of their international guests preferred morning meals.

Breakfast buffet at Radisson Blu Sandton. Pictures: Xant Scheepers

Dinner

After a long day of exploring, going out to a restaurant is often the last thing you feel like doing. The One80° pool deck and bar is the perfect spot to enjoy a casual early dinner and sundowner to unwind after your busy day. If you are feeling peckish, the chicken and avo pizza is to die for. It will rival any Italian restaurant’s best offering.

Dinner at Radisson Blu Sandton. Pictures: Xanet Scheepers

If you are travelling with a partner and feel like something a little more formal for dinner, the Vivace Restaurant serves up delicious international and local cuisine. They have a great selection of wines, and I would recommend pairing your lamb steak with a bottle of Bayede! The Prince Merlot.

And exhale…

The jewel of the Radisson Blu Sandton is the spa. It is almost impossible to imagine that such a tranquil space exists on the 10th floor of the hotel.

If you have a couple of hours to spare in between visiting the tourist attractions in the city, I strongly recommend a visit to The View Spa.

From the moment you step into the tranquil reception area you can feel the tension leaving your body, and relaxation settling in.

The calm surroundings of the spa and friendliness of the therapists will have you believing you are somewhere on a remote island in no time at all.

The View Spa at Radisson Blu Sandton. Pictures: Xanet Scheepers

While the spa has numerous packages and treatments on offer, I recommend the Swedish massage if your body is feeling a little tired and sore. You feel revived and brand new after your treatment.

