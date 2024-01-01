R28k worth of fines dished out on New Year’s Eve in Joburg

Raiding operation by detectives resulted in 822 arrests for various crimes, including murder, rape, robbery and assault.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said New Year’s Eve operations in the Johannesburg CBD were a success, with tens of thousands of rands in fines dished out.

The South African Police Services (Saps) carried out joint operations with the Johannesburg Metro police Department (JMPD) and other law enforcement agencies in various parts of the CBD, including Hillbrow and Maboneng, on Sunday evening.

Operation Shanela

Gauteng Traffic officers and JMPD issued traffic fines worth more than R28 000 on New Year’s Eve.

More than six people were arrested for driving drunk, and one vehicle (BMW) was seized for further investigations by the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit

Operations in JHB Central, Jeppe and Hillbrow resulted in the arrest of two suspects for robbery, 24 for drinking in public, and 26 for contravening immigration laws.

Hillbrow a success

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said he was happy with the conduct of the residents of Hillbrow.

“I feel good and I am happy because the community here has been responsive as a build-up to today. Our CPF chairpersons and our patrollers have gone out to mobilise the community to say you can still responsibly enjoy yourself,” Mawela said.

He said there were no serious cases of violence reported at the Hillbrow police station during operations.

Hillbrow has become known over the years for unruly behaviour on New Year’s Eve, such as the throwing of appliances from high-rise buildings and shootings.

“This far no serious cases have been reported in Hillbrow, that is why I am the most excited police commissioner. The people have responded positively. South Africans have shown us that [they] can still enjoy themselves responsibly,” he said.

According to police, two establishments in Maboneng were closed down because of noncompliance issues.

Mawela said there was a plan to ensure the CBD is a safe place for people to live and work in.

He said police would soon introduce new crime-fighting initiatives, despite a shortage in the number of police officers.