Police arrest alleged drug mule en route to Hong Kong at OR Tambo

Police discovered suspected cocaine concealed inside the suspect's luggage.

The South African Police Service (Saps) intercepted and arrested another alleged drug mule at OR Tambo International Airport and seized drugs suspected to be cocaine from his luggage.

On Thursday morning, police officers arrested a 54-year-old South African suspect who was reportedly on his way to Hong Kong.

Alleged drug mule nabbed at OR Tambo

Saps spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the arrest comes after the police received intelligence about the suspect.

“A search of the suspect and his luggage led to the discovery of the suspected cocaine concealed inside the luggage. The exact value and weight of the drugs are yet to be determined and will be confirmed in due course,” Van Wyk said.

The suspect will appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court, facing drug trafficking-related charges.

The latest wave of drug mule arrests at OR Tambo Airport has reignited debate about South Africa’s role as a major hub for international drug trafficking.

Last week, the cops intercepted two separate cocaine consignments at this same airport, with the combined estimated value of R200 million.

Drug trafficking networks

“The Saps remains committed to disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking networks through intelligence-led operations and targeted interventions at ports of entry,” Van Wyk said.

After last week’s busts, Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane said on a monthly basis, the police intercept large quantities of drugs and disrupt the activities of drug mules.

“These successes send a strong message that we will not allow South Africa to be used as a transit point or market for illicit drugs,” she said.

“We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to detect, intercept and dismantle drug trafficking networks.”