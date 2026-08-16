Police arrest another suspect linked to murder of anti-gang unit members in Reiger Park

Two suspects have now been arrested in connection with the murders.

A multidisciplinary team led by the Hawks, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), Saps Anti-Gang Unit and Flying Squad, in partnership with the Reiger Park community, has arrested an additional suspect linked to the killing of two Anti-Gang Unit members and two women in Reiger Park last week.

According to police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, the 24-year-old male suspect was arrested on Sunday afternoon in Reiger Park following an intensive tracing operation by the multidisciplinary team.

The Acting National Commissioner of the Saps, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has welcomed the active role played by members of the Reiger Park community in assisting the police investigation.

“This arrest is not only a victory for Saps; it is also a demonstration of the power of a community that refuses to be silenced by criminals. We commend the people of Reiger Park who stood up, spoke up and shared information with the police. Your courage and willingness to work with law enforcement has made a difference,” said Dimpane.

She emphasised that communities are an important partner in the fight against crime, particularly in areas affected by gang violence.

“When communities speak up, they give police the information we need to move investigations forward. We therefore urge the people of Reiger Park to continue standing with the police and to continue providing information that can help us identify and arrest those who commit violent crimes,” she said.

Reiger Park victims laid to rest

Constable Thapelo Tlomatsane was laid to rest today in Limpopo, while Constable Sphiwe Sibeko was laid to rest on Saturday, 15 August 2026.

Two suspects have now been arrested in connection with the murders.

Earlier this week, 23-year-old Reagan Collis appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on four counts of murder. He remains in custody, with his formal bail application postponed to 25 August 2026.

The latest suspect is expected to appear before the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court this week.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia commended the members of all the teams involved in the investigation for the progress made.

“The arrest of a second suspect is another important step towards ensuring that everyone responsible for this senseless loss of life is held accountable. We thank the members of the community who have worked with our law enforcement teams and provided information that has assisted in advancing this investigation,” said Cachalia.

“The cooperation between communities and the police is critical in ensuring that those who commit such heinous crimes are brought to justice. We continue to mourn the loss of these two brave members who dedicated their lives to fighting gangs and protecting our communities. We also remember the two young women whose lives were tragically cut short. Our thoughts remain with all the bereaved families during this difficult period.”