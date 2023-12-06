Police searching for criminals who robbed foreign tourists in North West

The tour groups came under attack by a gang using a luxury car to run buses off the road en route towards Sun City.

North West police have confirmed they are searching for a group suspects who robbed international tourists in the North West.

It is understood tour groups came under attack by a gang using a luxury car to run buses off the road while travelling along the R556 towards Sun City.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the first attack took place on Friday when a bus ferrying 32 Austrian tourists was en route to Sun City from Pretoria when it came under attack from a group of suspects driving a white Audi Q3.

First attack

“In the first incident an attempted hijacking was reported on Friday, 24 November 2023 at 1pm close to Marikana. A 60-seater bus was allegedly travelling near Lekgalong Village on the R556. They were approached by suspects in a vehicle and threatened with a firearm.

“The driver kept on driving and shots were fired towards the bus. The Driver drove until they reached Sun City police station. The Suspects fled the scene, no one was injured, no property stolen.”

ALSO READ: Google Maps weighs in on American tourist incident

Second attack

Myburgh said the second incident took place early Saturday morning.

It is understood the same Audi Q3 overtook a bus, when a group of suspects wearing masks drew weapons and forced the vehicle to a halt.

“11 Tourists were in a tour bus (Quantum) on the R556, in the Mooinooi area, when their bus was allegedly stopped and the tourists robbed of their personal property (jewellery, cellphones and bank cards with the pin numbers) and cash (Euros) by four armed suspects. No injuries were reported.

“Our detectives in the district are working around the clock to identify the suspects” Myburg said.

The gang fled the scene, and the victims opened a case at the Mooinooi police station in the North West.

Patrols

Myburg added police constantly patrol busy routes.

“North West police said flying squad and highway patrol members were constantly patrolling the R566 road and the N4 to heighten visibility,” she said.

Last month an American tourist was attacked and robbed in Cape Town.

The 55-year-old man landed in the Mother City and was set to visit friends in Cape Town when the incident happened.

It is understood the man got off the plane, exchanged currency at Cape Town International Airport, rented a car, and ended up in Nyanga, where he was shot in the face and robbed.

ALSO READ: DA chief whip in uMngeni Nhlalayenza Ndlovu murdered