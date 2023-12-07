Sandton businessman dies after being shot in hail of bullets

The 43-year-old man was pulling out of his driveway on Thursday morning when a group of gunmen sprayed his vehicle with bullets.

Paramedics responded to the scene of the shooting incident on Coleraine Drive. Photo: iStock

A Sandton businessman, who was shot multiple times outside his upmarket home, has died, Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said.

It is understood that the 43-year-old man was pulling out of his driveway at around 9am on Thursday morning when a group of gunmen sprayed his vehicle with bullets.

Shooting

Van Reenen said Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of the shooting incident on Coleraine Drive, Sandton.

“On arrival on scene, a middle-aged male was found seated in his motor vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency care practitioners worked fervently to stabilise him before he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.

“The male succumbed to his extensive injuries. The facts surrounding the incident and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a South African Police Services investigation,” van Reenen said.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said there were approximately five shooters.

Stabbing

Meanwhile, Limpopo police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after a man fatally stabbed his girlfriend and wounded another person who tried to intervene.

Police said 43-year-old Esther Michavi was stabbed to death in Nwakhuwani Village, Giyani on Wednesday by a man alleged to be her boyfriend.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the mother of four and her children were accommodated by her friend after she experienced domestic challenges with her boyfriend when the incident happened.

“The house was reportedly still under construction, and the suspect managed to gain entry by using the door that was not properly locked. He then started to stab the victim multiple times,” Mashaba said.

“The owner tried to intervene, but the suspect tried to stab her as well, and she ran outside to seek assistance from the community. A brave man tried to rescue the victim but was also stabbed multiple times by the suspect. The suspect then fled the scene,” he said.

