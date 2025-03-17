Police bust Mpumalanga man with R1.2m cash stashed under bed (PICS)

A 49-year-old man was arrested for money laundering after police found R1.2 million in cash hidden under his bed, in a wardrobe, and in bags.

A 49-year-old man was arrested for money laundering after police found R1.2 million in cash at his home in Tonga, near Komatipoort.

The Mpumalanga police have arrested a 49-year-old man for money laundering after finding R1.2 million in cash under his bed, inside a wardrobe and in bags at his Tonga home near Komatipoort.

Members deployed for Operation Vala Umgodi received a tip-off about a man in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The members then responded quickly on Sunday and followed the information. Upon arrival at Tonga View, the police officers found the owner of the house and conducted a search.

Police found R1.2 million in cash hidden under his bed, in a wardrobe, and in bags.



During the search, the police discovered a large sum of money hidden under the bed and inside a wardrobe. The members continued searching in other rooms, where they further found a bag full of money.

“It was during this process when the man tried to bribe the police officials with R50 000 but his attempts failed dismally,” said Mpumalanga spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane.

The police officers confiscated the cash notes, which included R1.2 million in South African notes and coins, while the rest were Mozambique notes. The money will form part of the police’s investigation.

Police found R1.2 million in cash hidden under his bed, in a wardrobe, and in bags.

The suspect is facing several charges, including money laundering, bribing a police officer, contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, contravention of the Tax Administration Act, as well as other related charges.

The 49-year-old is expected to appear at the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court in Tonga soon, Ndubane confirmed.

“The investigation has thus far revealed that the suspect’s company is responsible for clearing commercial goods,” Ndubane said.

Police found R1.2 million in cash hidden under his bed, in a wardrobe, and in bags.



The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, has commended members from Operation Vala Umgodi for the sterling work they are doing in the province.

