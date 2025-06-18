Police deployed to protect Gift of the Givers workers from water mafia in Eastern Cape

'To prey on a crisis is to turn pain into profit. It is merciless, and it will not be tolerated,' stated the municipality.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has strongly condemned threats made against the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers while they were providing critical assistance to flood-affected communities in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

The incident has prompted both national and local government to denounce what they describe as criminal opportunism targeting disaster relief efforts.

Water mafia threats against relief workers

Members of an alleged “water mafia” reportedly connected to service providers contracted by the OR Tambo District Municipality allegedly threatened Gift of the Givers staff on Saturday, 14 June 2025, as they distributed clean drinking water to flood victims.

The criminals allegedly directed the humanitarian workers to cease their relief operations.

Mchunu, who was in Mthatha over the weekend to engage with South African Police Service (Saps) members involved in flood response efforts, expressed his outrage at the incident.

“The police will not tolerate any attempt to intimidate or obstruct those who are working tirelessly to save lives and bring relief to our people,” Mchunu stated.

“Gift of the Givers has consistently been a source of hope and dignity to South Africans in their hour of need. Any attack on them is an attack on the very principle of ubuntu.”

Flood impact and response

The devastating floods have claimed 90 lives to date and displaced hundreds more residents across the region.

During his visit, Mchunu thanked Saps members for their response efforts and addressed some of the affected families personally.

The minister warned that law enforcement would take decisive action against those attempting to profit from the disaster.

“No individual or group will be allowed to profiteer off disaster or compromise the safety and well-being of our people,” he said.

“The Saps will ensure the safety of all humanitarian workers in the area, and hold those responsible fully accountable under the law.”

Additional criminal activity

Beyond the threats against humanitarian workers, Mchunu revealed that police have been made aware of individuals targeting the homes of flood victims who lost their lives.

“We have also been made aware of individuals who go to the homes of those who lost their lives due to these floods, with a view to committing acts of theft from these homes,” Mchunu said.

“Police have been deployed to ensure the safety of the property of the deceased.”

Municipal response to water mafia

The OR Tambo District Municipality recently expressed their horror at the threats against Gift of the Givers.

The municipality described the organisation as a trusted partner that has worked alongside government to support families devastated by the floods.

“When the disaster struck, families stood ankle-deep in sorrow, the Gift of the Givers did not wait to be called; they came bearing food, water, and dignity,” the municipality stated.

“To learn that such humanity was met with criminal opportunism is not only heartbreaking, but utterly disgusting.”

The municipality emphasised that extortion represents a moral betrayal of the highest order, particularly when directed at humanitarian efforts.

“To prey on a crisis is to turn pain into profit. It is merciless, and it will not be tolerated.”

Ongoing extortion concerns

The OR Tambo District Municipality acknowledged that extortion has become a growing problem across the district, with officials consistently speaking out against such criminal activities.

The municipality has reported the matter to law enforcement authorities for urgent investigation and pledged to provide full support to ensure accountability.

“This municipality has consistently spoken out against the growing scourge of extortion across the district,” the municipality said.

“Today, we do so again, not only to defend our partners, but to defend what is right.”

Community support

Moreover, the municipality called on residents to reject criminal behaviour and support humanitarian efforts.

“To the people of OR Tambo: this is not who we are. We are a people who rebuild, who share, who rise for one another. Let us not allow the shadows of crime to cloud the light of compassion.”

The municipality expressed gratitude to Gift of the Givers for their continued service to the community.

“To Gift of the Givers: we are deeply grateful. Your presence among us has been a balm to the broken. We stand with you. We fight beside you. And we will protect the ground on which you serve.”

