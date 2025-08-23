Three-month-old baby shot dead in mothers arms in Cape Town

Bishop Lavis detectives are working around the clock pursuing leads.

There has been yet another deadly shooting in the Western Cape; this time, the victim was a three-month-old baby who was shot dead in his mother’s arms.

Bishop Lavis detectives are working around the clock, pursuing leads in a bid to apprehend those who are responsible for the death of the baby.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the gun killed the child and attempted to kill his mother in Yellowood Street, Bonteheuwel, on Friday morning, 22 August 2025.

“At around 7.45 am, two unidentified armed men entered the premises and proceeded to one of living rooms. One of the men fired a gunshot which left the three-month-old baby with serious injuries.

“The child was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The unidentified suspects fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested. The motive for this attack is believed to be gang-related. The victim WAS declared deceased by the medical personnel,” Swartbooi said.

Investigation

Swartbooi added that Bishop Lavis police are investigating a murder and an attempted murder.

“Any person who can shed light on the circumstances of this incident is kindly requested to call Crime Stop 08600 10111 or use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.”

Mass shooting

On Thursday, two people were killed and five others, aged between 22 and 43, injured in a shooting in Cape Town.

Western Cape police also arrested several suspects.

It is understood that the incident occurred on Thursday on OR Tambo Road in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay.

Cape Town murders

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit and the Taxi Violence Team responded to the scene at about 8.15 pm

Van Wyk said they are investigating the incident.

According to police, there have been more than 30 murders across Cape Town in the past two months due to mass shootings.

It is believed that the shootings are related to either gangs, taxi disputes, or extortion.

