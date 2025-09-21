Police investigating murder after woman’s body found with missing parts in Muledane River

The victim had sustained severe injuries before death. Mashaba described additional trauma found on the body.

Police in Thohoyandou have launched a murder investigation after discovering a young woman’s body in the Muledane River at Mvudi Park on Saturday afternoon.

The gruesome discovery was made around 15:30 when authorities responded to a complaint.

Officers found an unidentified female floating in the water.

Body retrieved after extended submersion

Police divers retrieved the corpse from the river. Initial investigations indicate the body had been submerged for a considerable period.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba revealed disturbing details about the condition of the remains.

“The deceased, believed to be between the ages of 19 and 21, was found naked, with her hands and legs fastened,” she said.

The perpetrators had weighted the body to prevent it from surfacing. “A 5kg mealie bag filled with stones was tied to her legs,” Mashaba confirmed.

Extensive injuries discovered

The victim had sustained severe injuries before death. Mashaba described additional trauma found on the body.

“Further visible injuries included the removal of some body parts along with cuts on both feet,” she revealed.

Multiple emergency services and investigative teams attended the crime scene.

“The body has been taken to the forensic pathology services for a post-mortem examination, which will determine the exact cause of death,” Mashaba stated.

Provincial commissioner demands swift action

The province’s top police official has expressed strong condemnation of the brutal killing.

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, has ordered intensive investigation efforts.

Hadebe has instructed the investigation team to work relentlessly in tracking down those responsible for the crime.

Public assistance sought

Authorities are appealing for community cooperation in solving the case. Police need help identifying both the victim and potential suspects.

Anyone with relevant information can contact Thohoyandou Saps directly. Alternatively, the public can call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the MySaps App. Mashaba said all information will be treated confidentially by investigating officers.

