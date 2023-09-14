Durban CBD killings: Two die from multiple gunshot wounds

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting deaths of two men.

Paramedics on the scene of a shooting in the Durban CBD. Photo: ALS

Two men have been killed after being shot multiple times in the Durban CBD.

Paramedics said they responded to the shooting just after 7pm on Wednesday evening.

ALS Paramedics and Emergency Medical Response Services (EMRS) spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said on arrival they found that the South African Police Services (Saps) were on the scene and had closed off the road.

“Paramedics were shown to two men who lay metres apart. Upon assessment, both men – believed to be in their twenties and thirties – had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. Unfortunately, due to the injuries, there was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on the scene.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the shooting are unknown. The police however will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

Robbery

Meanwhile, police officers have arrested three suspects moments after they robbed a store at a shopping mall, in Greytown, on Tuesday, 12 September.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers were alerted to a vehicle which was travelling along the R33 Road and was suspected to have been involved in a business robbery.

“The information was operationalised and a vehicle fitting the description was spotted and a high-speed chase ensued. With the assistance of private security, the vehicle was pursued until the suspects abandoned their vehicle in the Othulwinilwezulu area and fled on foot.

“The three suspects were eventually arrested. Three unlicensed firearms, a stolen vehicle and cellphones suspected to have been stolen during the business robbery were found in the possession of the suspects. The suspects will appear in court soon,” Netshiunda said.

Car-jacking suspects

In a separate incident, police in Sydenham have arrested another three suspects who were found in possession of “car-breaking implements” on the same day.

Netshiunda said officers were on patrol along Brickfield Road when they spotted a suspicious vehicle which matched the description of one whose occupants had attempted to steal a vehicle in Sydenham.

“Upon searching the vehicle, the suspects were found in possession of a key of a bakkie which was hijacked and recovered last week.

“One of the arrested suspects was also positively linked with a case of hijacking of a construction vehicle which was carrying equipment worth thousands of rands. Once charged, the suspects will be presented before court soon,” Netshiunda said.

