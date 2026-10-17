Police seize R160m in counterfeit goods in Johannesburg CBD raid

The operation forms part of ongoing nationwide efforts to dismantle the illegal trade.

More than 62,000 counterfeit items worth over R160 million were seized during a multi-disciplinary operation in the Johannesburg CBD this week as authorities targeted the illegal trade in counterfeit and illicit goods.

The National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit, supported by the Public Order Policing (POP) Unit in Pretoria, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) Customs Division and brand protectors, executed search-and-seizure warrants at several identified shops located in a retail building in the Johannesburg CBD.

Seizure

The operation resulted in the seizure of more than 62,000 counterfeit items, including high-end branded clothing, footwear, cosmetics, watches, jewellery and sunglasses.

Some of the counterfeit goods seized included Louis Vuitton sandals and T-shirts, Dior and Gucci belts, watches and soccer shirts.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the operation forms part of ongoing nationwide efforts to dismantle the illegal trade, manufacturing and distribution of counterfeit and illicit goods in the country.

“The operation forms part of ongoing nationwide efforts to dismantle the illegal trade, manufacturing, and distribution of counterfeit and illicit goods in the country.”

Counterfeit goods

Van Wyk reminded community members that counterfeit goods infringe on the intellectual property rights of legitimate brand owners and pose serious health and safety risks to consumers.

“These products are often manufactured and distributed outside regulated systems, with no regard for quality standards, safety, or lawful trade practices.”

Market share

She said legitimate manufacturers and retailers lose market share to illegal traders, leading to reduced production and job losses.

“Legitimate manufacturers and retailers lose market share to illegal traders, leading to reduced production and job losses.”

Investigations are continuing.

Springboks

Last month, authorities seized counterfeit sports merchandise and manufacturing equipment worth more than R1.5 million during a Johannesburg CBD raid ahead of the Springboks-All Blacks clash.

Authorities confiscated over 1,700 fake sports apparel items, including Springbok merchandise, as well as equipment allegedly used to produce and distribute counterfeit goods