‘Prayer sessions’ turn into nightmare: Pastor accused of raping minor

The pastor is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl during private prayer sessions, while her mother waited outside.

A 34-year-old pastor has been charged with rape for allegedly repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl during “prayer sessions”, while her mom waited outside in some instances.

Police arrested a New Babillon Apostolic Church pastor in Evaton West, Vereeniging, on Sunday. He appeared at the Sebokeng Regional Court on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on 16 August 2025, the child, her parents and the pastor were travelling back from a spiritual ritual in Clarens, Free State.

Pastor allegedly raped minor at filling station toilet

The group stopped at a filling station to allow the girl to use the restroom when the pastor allegedly followed her inside.

The pastor then allegedly raped the 14-year-old while her parents waited in the car, unaware of the incident.

“Following this, it is alleged that the pastor asked the victim’s mother to bring the girl to church for prayer sessions,” Mahanjana said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Khayelitsha pastor arrested after being accused of rape

It is alleged that on several occasions between August 2024 and January 2025, the pastor would allegedly rape the girl during these prayer sessions while her mother waited outside.

The victim’s sister told their parents about the abuse after she became infected and confided in her. The mother confronted the pastor and reported the matter to the police.

Cast postponed to 13 March

Mahanjana confirmed that the court postponed the case to 13 March 2025 for a formal bail application, which the state intends to oppose.

“The NPA remains dedicated to pursuing justice for victims of gender-based violence and ensuring accountability for such crime,” she added.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Foreigner arrested for producing counterfeit hair products at pastor’s house

Meanwhile, in November 2024, the state opposed the release of a 46-year-old pastor from Sabie, Mpumalanga, on bail after he was accused of raping a 16-year-old congregant in October.

Victim asked for prayer

Authorities arrested the pastor after allegations that he took the victim to his home for prayer after she injured her leg.

The girl was greeted by the accused when she got to his house, and he allegedly kissed and pushed her into his bedroom and raped her.

The incident came to light when the girl told her schoolmates, who had similar experiences, and they reported it to the police.