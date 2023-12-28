Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Avatar photo

By Kyle Zeeman

Deputy Digital Editor

3 minute read

28 Dec 2023

01:33 pm

Robbed and stabbed while waiting for the Doctor

The doctor chased the criminals on foot before he returned to treat the injured patient.

Stethoscope or phonendoscope on a doctor's white desk on cloudy morning, for treatment of cold or flu

A patient was attacked while waiting for the doctor. Picture: iStock

Two criminals are on the run after a man was stabbed and robbed while waiting in a doctor’s office in Trenance Park, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) the 37-year-old man was a victim of crime at the doctor to get treatment for an unknown ailment when two men arrived pretending to also need medical assistance.

The two then produced knives and demanded valuables from the man.

ALSO READ: ‘Walk to the shop for electricity’ turns deadly

He tried to defend himself by grappling the robbers but was repeatedly stabbed. He sustained penetrating wounds to his back, left arm and chest.

The suspects fled with the man’s cellphone, while the doctor chased them on foot until they entered a dense bush. He returned to treat the injured man. 

The man was taken to hospital where he received further treatment.

South Africans’ fight back

South Africans often try to fight back when under attack.

In one hectic encounter earlier this year, a KZN woman chased down and ran over a man who robbed her.

In a video shared by the Southlands Sun, two men were seen approaching a silver Toyota Tazz stopped at a boom gate at a busy mall in The Bluff, KwaZulu-Natal, before opening her door and making off with her handbag.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Gatvol robbery victim runs over thief

Another car tried to intercept the fleeing pair, but the driver of the Tazz took it one further and raced after one of the robbers.

She risked the boom gate and mounted pavements to run him over. She recovered her handbag.

Read more on these topics

Crime doctor KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) robbery

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC, Ezulweni Investments reach settlement over R102 million debt dispute
South Africa ‘Reckless’: ANC youth leader Collen Malatji calls for Zuma’s expulsion
Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’
Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe