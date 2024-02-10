Robber ‘hit with a brick’ during burglary

The man fled without his shirt and with a wound on his head.

A suspected burglar was left running topless and bleeding from the head after being hit with a brick during a house robbery on Friday.

The man broke into the house in Ehrlichpark, Bloemfontein, just after 3 am, dressed in a balaclava and armed with a panga.

According to police, he attacked Elsa van der Walt (55) while her husband was outside investigating why their dogs were acting uneasy.

She screamed and the husband rushed back into the house.

“A fight ensued and the suspect was hit with a brick on the head. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious wounds all over her body,” said Free State Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle.

A manhunt is now underway for three people suspected to be involved in the robbery.

Four nabbed for break-ins

Meanwhile, four people were arrested in KZN this week in connection with a string of house robberies in the Sunningdale, Glen Hills and Durban North areas.

Northglen News reported the suspects were found with several stolen items they could not account for.

Marshall Security spokesperson Tyron Powell told the publication the four were spotted in a Hyundai Atos just after 4 am in the morning with a brush cutter protruding from a window.

“As soon as the vehicle spotted our team members following, they immediately started to travel at a higher speed in order to get away. Together with the assistance of Durban North SAPS, the vehicle was stopped, and four suspects were apprehended.

“Upon searching the suspects’ vehicle, multiple housebreaking implements were discovered as well as cellphones, shoes, bank cards and a brush cutter, and the suspects could not provide a reasonable explanation as to how they had these items in their possession,” he said.