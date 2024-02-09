Missing the mark: Cop sentenced for shooting a pub manager dead in Kagiso

After assaulting his ex-girlfriend, the sergeant fired at the pub bouncer, injuring him but killing the pub manager.

Sergeant Brian Makhosenke Nocanda was sentenced on Friday to 20 years in prison for the murder of a pub manager in Kagiso.

He was also sentenced to eight years for the attempted murder of a bouncer and three years for the assault of his ex-girlfriend.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Ipid investigations led to the conviction and sentencing, which occurred at the Gauteng High Court.

ALSO READ: ‘I felt forced to talk’ – Sifiso Mkhwanazi tells court he ‘confessed’ because father threatened to cut him off

“On 27 January 2023, at about 9pm, Sergeant Nocanda went to Joint Pub in Kagiso, where he bumped into his ex-girlfriend, Tinyiko Nyakane,” Shuping said.

“They had an altercation, and Sergeant Nocanda assaulted Nyakane.”

A pub bouncer known as Prince intervened, and Sergeant Nocanda was told that he must never again set foot on the premises.

“He went home, came back with a gun, and looked for Prince. He fired several shots, and [Pub Manager, Mlungisi Mathe] was fatally wounded, and Prince was injured.”

The incident was reported to Ipid, and Sergeant Nocanda was arrested and then charged.

Another sergeant charged with murder

This followed news on the same day of a Limpopo police sergeant being granted R5,000 bail in the case in which he is charged with shooting dead an SANDF member after an argument at a tavern.

Ipid also investigated this shooting, in which Sergeant Headman Mathe (37) is accused of killing Sonnyboy Mgwenya (33) right outside the Hoedspruit Police Station after their quarrel.

Mgwenya was at the station to open a case regarding the fight but was told to return when he was no longer drunk.

ALSO READ: Police sergeant charged with SANDF member’s murder granted R5 000 bail

Another tavern shooting

Almost a month ago, Ipid arrested a police officer in the Western Cape and charged him with murder after he allegedly shot a man during a tavern brawl and only reported the incident the next day.

Shuping explained that, again, an argument in a tavern preceded the shooting.

“It is alleged that on 7 January [the constable] and his friend had an argument with Tokoloho Sebaka,” Shuping said.

ALSO READ: Eastern Cape cop up for murder after firing gun in tavern brawl

Vengeance killing

Three weeks ago, Ipid arrested four police officers for allegedly murdering a man they believe robbed one of their group in the Eastern Cape.

Shuping said the Public Order Policing (Pop) officers also face charges of kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

This is because they allegedly hunted the man down, assaulted him, and took him to the Pop building, where they shot him dead.

ALSO READ: A vengeance killing: 4 cops arrested for murder after one of their own was robbed