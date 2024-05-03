Criminals rob three Limpopo schools in one night

No one was injured in all three robberies.

The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has called on police to track down and arrest a group of suspects linked to the robbery of three schools this week.

According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the criminals robbed the three schools at Letsitele, Mopani District, from Tuesday night until the the early hours of Wednesday this week.

In the first incident, two security officers were on duty patrolling the school premises when they noticed three unknown armed men.

The suspects instructed them to lie down on the ground and tied their hands and legs with a rope.

They entered the office and stole three computers, two laptops and three cellphones before fleeing the scene.

In the second incident at Robeni village, at about 3am, a security officer was on duty at the guard room when he was approached by three unknown men.

One of the men pointed a firearm at him before tying his hands and legs with a rope.

“They instructed him to show them where the safe was. He directed them to the admin block. They then left him in the guard room, broke the burglar door, and entered the room where the safe was kept,” said Ledwaba.

Items stolen during school robbery

Six tablets

Cellphones

A server for Connect 12

22 laptops

A server for CCTV

One tablet jump start

Four data projectors

One cellphone

One Stylo E28 cellphone v

One big torch

One landline phone

Soccer boots

In the third robbery at Nwajaheni village on Wednesday, the security official was confronted by four armed suspects while patrolling the school premises.

They pointed firearms at him and tied his arms and legs.

They then broke into the admin office with bricks and cut the safe open.

They stole five laptops, 21 tablets, 16 USBs and a cellphone before fleeing the scene.

There were no shots fired and no one was injured during the robbery.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist with the arrest of the suspects to contact Lieutenant Colonel Mavis Shilubane on 082 469 0900, crime stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or share information on MySAPSApp.

Police investigations are still continuing.

