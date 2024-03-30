Easter weekend crimes: a robbery with a plot twist and a failed smuggling attempt

Limpopo police successfully made some arrests ahead of the long weekend.

As South Africans were gearing to start the long weekend, a robbery attempt was going haywire in Mokopane, Limpopo where a 23-year old suspect was arrested for armed robbery along the N11.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Roedtan apprehended the Swaziland national on Thursday.

The suspect who was reportedly travelling in a BMW vehicle with three other people, pulled over the occupants of an Isuzu bakkie, and ordered them to exit the vehicle at gunpoint.

Plot twist

Meanwhile, one of the victims, a 31-year old male also had a firearm in his possession, but chose to retain it as his wallet got emptied by the armed suspect.

Moments into the encounter, the suspect proceeded to hijack the victim’s bakkie, while his partners in crime attempted to drive off in the BMW.

In a shocking turn of events, the bakkie owner pulled out his gun and fired at both vehicles as they sped off from the scene.

While the BMW trio managed to flee, the armed suspect was not as lucky. He was subsequently apprehended by the police during a stop and search operation in Roedtan.

A manhunt is currently underway for the remaining suspects. In the meantime, the unlucky suspect remains in police custody and is yet to appear before the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court.

Gauteng to Malawi

Meanwhile, the Limpopo Provincial Commissioner, Lt. General Thembi Hadebe has commended the Saps Anti-Smuggling team for their hard work.

After receiving tip-off about a possible stolen vehicle worth R900,000 which was en route from Gauteng, the Limpopo Saps got cracking on investigations.

The vehicle which was intended to be smuggled into Malawi via the Beitbridge border post in Musina, was eventually spotted on R519 Bergnek Road.

Following a failed attempt to stop the vehicle, and a high-speed chase, the stolen car was finally intercepted near Lunds Farms in Westerburg.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen in Bedfordview, Gauteng on 24 March.

Two male suspects have been arrested and charged with possession of a presumed motor vehicle and Contravention of the Immigration Act.

