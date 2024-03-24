Police arrest six following foiled robbery of courier truck in Sandton

The suspects were found in possession of two rifles and three pistols loaded with live rounds of ammunition.

The courier company bakkie on the side of the highway after the failed robbery. Photo: Saps

Gauteng police have foiled a robbery and arrested six suspects with high-calibre weapons who were allegedly en route rob a courier truck in Sandton.

It is understood officers intercepted the courier company bakkie and a private Toyota bakkie with the six armed suspects on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspects were found in possession of two rifles and three pistols loaded with live rounds of ammunition.

Tip-off

“Police received information about the gang that will be committing robbery around Johannesburg, using a marked courier truck. Members from Johannesburg Flying Squad kept observation and spotted the two vehicles matching the description given, traveling on the N1 South.

“The police followed the suspects’ until on M1 South in Sandton, where they stopped the vehicles, a branded Courier Company Ford bakkie driven by an employee of the company and a white Toyota double cab bakkie,” Masondo said.

Weapons

Masondo added that when officers searched the vehicles, they found the two rifles and three pistols in the possession of the suspects.

“Six suspects were arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunitions as well as conspiracy to commit robbery.

“The firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine if they were not used in the commission of other crimes, and suspects will be profiled to establish if they are not wanted for committing other crimes,” Masondo said.

Crime prevention

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni thanked the members of Johannesburg Flying Squad for foiling yet another robbery that might have led to the loss of lives.

“I thank our members from Flying Squad who acted swiftly after receiving the information and intercepted the suspects before they could commit crime and possibly kill innocent people. I also thank the law-abiding community of Gauteng, who continue to alert the police about criminal activities that are about to take place in our province. Working together, we will squeeze the space for the criminals in Gauteng,” said Mthombeni.

