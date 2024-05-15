Suspect nabbed after shootout with police in Isipingo

The suspect, who is believed to be a drug dealer, fired shots at the police and one officer sustained minor gunshot wound

A suspect is under police guard at a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal after he sustained a gunshot wound in a shootout with police in Isipingo

It is understood the shooting happened at the Malukazi area in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the incident happened when member of the Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit acted on intelligence and went to execute a search warrant at a house in Malukazi.

Shooting

“The suspect, who is believed to be a drug dealer, fired shots at the police and one officer sustained minor gunshot wound.

“The suspect was then arrested and was found in possession of two firearms and ammunition. He was also charged with the attempted murder of police officers.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of two other suspects who were found in possession of firearms and ammunition,” Netshiunda said.

Kidnapping suspect killed

In a separate incident, a criminal who was out on bail for vehicle theft and car hijacking and possibly linked to the kidnapping of Benoni businessman Shamshudeen Faki has been shot dead by police.

The man was shot dead by South African Police Service (SAPS) anti-kidnapping task team on the N12 between Kliprivier and Xavier off-ramp in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a multidisciplinary team consisting of police counter intelligence teams, visible policing, detectives and private security followed up on information and traced the suspect to the N12 where a shootout ensued.

“The suspect was found in possession of Mr Faki’s identity documents, a blue light, licensed number plates used in the commission of the kidnapping, two firearms including a pistol and a revolver.

“This criminal, was found to be linked to at least 29 vehicle theft and car hijacking cases and was circulated as a wanted suspect. His accomplices on the kidnapping case of Mr Faki are being sought by police,” Mathe said.

