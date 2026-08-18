Saps, FBI, bust 16‑year‑old linked to violent online ‘764’ network

The teenager faces charges of accessing, possession, facilitation and downloading of child sexual abuse material.

A 16‑year‑old boy has been arrested in Malmesbury, Western Cape, after South African Police Service (Saps), working with the FBI and other international agencies, uncovered his alleged involvement in violent online networks linked to child sexual exploitation, animal mutilation and organised crime.

The teenager was taken into custody on Monday, 17 August 2026, and faces charges of accessing, possession, facilitation and downloading of child sexual abuse material.

Intelligence

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said Saps’ National Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) Team operationalised intelligence received from the FBI, the United States Embassy, and the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

“The intelligence indicated that a target, suspected of being linked to violent online networks commonly referred to as “764,” was believed to be located in South Africa.”

‘Networks’

Van Wyk said the “764” networks are violent international online extremist networks associated with child exploitation.

She said these perpetrators reportedly target, blackmail, and coerce minors into online sexual abuse, torturing and murdering of animals and other forms of harmful criminal activity.

“Following extensive investigations, the National SECI Team traced the teenager to an address in Malmesbury, where he was arrested in the act on Monday, 17 August 2026.

“The operation was led by the National SECI Team, supported by members of the Head Office Occult Unit, the Paarl Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, Paarl K9 Unit, and Western Cape Crime Scene Investigation Unit, as well as agents from the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), US Embassy,” van Wyk said.

Picture: Saps

Sexual abuse material

Van Wyk added that a preliminary on-site analysis of the suspect’s electronic devices uncovered explicit images and videos depicting child sexual abuse and animal mutilation.

“The devices will undergo comprehensive forensic analysis to determine the full extent of the alleged offences. A number of child victims have been identified thus far.”

Picture: Saps

Court

The teenager is expected to appear before the Malmesbury Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 18 August 2026.

Van Wyk said the possibility of additional offences relating to fraud and money laundering forms part of ongoing investigations.