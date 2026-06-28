Saps sergeant allegedly slays in‑laws, wounds wife and daughter in Limpopo murder‑suicide

The officer attached to Saps Soshanguve in Gauteng, and his wife had reportedly been experiencing domestic-related disputes.

Limpopo’s South African Police Service (Saps) leadership has been shaken by a domestic‑violence tragedy after a Gauteng sergeant allegedly stormed his in‑laws’ home, fatally shooting two family members, wounding his wife and teenage daughter, before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide tragedy.

The tragedy occurred in Tayereni Village, within the Dennilton policing area of the Sekhukhune District during the early hours of Saturday, 27 June 2026.

Altercation

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the 52-year-old Sergeant attached to Saps Soshanguve in Gauteng and his wife had reportedly been experiencing domestic-related disputes.

It is alleged that following an altercation in Soshanguve, the wife sought refuge at her parental home in Tayereni Village after requesting her mother to accompany her to Limpopo.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the officer went to his home, where the tragedy unfolded.

“The suspect allegedly arrived at the residence at approximately 01:00 and opened fire, fatally shooting his 68-year-old mother-in-law and his 29-year-old stepson. He allegedly also shot and wounded his 46-year-old wife and their 14-year-old biological daughter.

“The two injured victims managed to flee the scene and were admitted to a local hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment,” Ledwaba said.

Suicide

Ledwaba said the police immediately launched a manhunt for the officer, who was later traced to his residence in Dennilton.

“As police attempted to effect his arrest, the suspect allegedly shot himself and died at the scene. It is not yet clear whether the firearm used in the commission of the offence was an official SAPS-issued firearm or a privately owned firearm, as the deceased was reportedly in possession of both.”

Ledwaba added that two firearms and ammunition were confiscated for forensic examination.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has taken over the investigation.”

Shooting condemned

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has strongly condemned the fatal shooting incident

Hadebe said violence can never be a “solution to domestic disputes.”

“This is a deeply disturbing and tragic incident that has robbed a family of their loved ones. We condemn this senseless act of violence in the strongest possible terms. No disagreement or domestic dispute should ever result in the loss of life. We encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence to seek help before situations escalate into irreversible tragedies.”

Hadebe extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

Police said the investigation is continuing.