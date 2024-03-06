Wanted double murder suspect dies following gun battle with police

The wanted suspect was sought for a double murder and robbery case that occurred in Melmoth, KwaZulu-Natal, last year.

Police have a confirmed a wanted double murder suspect was killed during a shootout with officers in the early hours of Tuesday in KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said officers from the Stabilisation Team were following up on information regarding a suspect who was sought for a double murder and robbery case that occurred in Melmoth last year.

Shootout

“The team proceeded to a flat at the Cato Crest informal settlement where the suspect was hiding, to execute a warrant of arrest. When the police officers approached the suspect drew his firearm and opened fire at police officers.

“The 30-year-old suspect was fatally wounded during the shootout. He was found in unlawful possession of a pistol with three rounds of ammunition,” Gwala said.

It is alleged that on 19 November 2023, the suspect entered a house at Hawayi in Melmoth and shot two women aged 20 and 33 before fleeing the scene with one of the victims’ cellphones.

Gwala said Nomvula Zulu was declared dead at the scene and the other victim, Noluthando, later died in hospital.

“The suspect fled the area when he became aware that the police were looking for him. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the Melmoth Magistrate’s Court. The shooting incident was reported to IPID for investigation.”

MK Party alleged hit

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting of an uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) member in Umlazi.

The MK Party’s coordinator in eThekwini Vusumuzi “Blesser” Ndlovu was shot and killed on Saturday night in what appears to be a politically motivated killing.

It is understood Ndlovu was returning from an MK Party meeting when he was ambushed by unknown gunmen.

Police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo said they are investigating the shooting of the MK Party member.

“The 43-year-old man was allegedly shot and killed at a hostel in Umlazi. The deceased was with a friend when he was murdered in the parking lot,” Ngcobo said.

