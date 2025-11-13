Shebeshxt remains behind bars as NPA claims strong case against him

Detectives secured an arrest warrant on Tuesday, which led to Shebeshxt's arrest the following day.

Popular Limpopo musician Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, widely known as Shebeshxt, will remain in custody following the postponement of his attempted murder case to 21 November.

The lekompo artist appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, facing charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has indicated it has sufficient evidence to prosecute the case while investigators work to consolidate additional charges.

Speaking to the media outside court on Thursday, NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzangi confirmed the state is confident in its case against the controversial rapper.

State seeks to add more charges to Shebeshxt case

Malabi-Dzangi explained that the postponement was necessary to allow authorities to finalise their investigation and potentially add more charges to the existing case.

“We will be able to proceed with the application until we finalise the investigation or the part of the profile so that we can add more charges on this part,” she said.

When pressed about the strength of the case, Malabi-Dzangi expressed confidence in the prosecution’s position.

“Through the investigation, so far, we want to learn more about the content of the case, but we do have the case that can prosecute the suspect,” she stated.

Road rage incident leads to arrest

The charges stem from a violent altercation in the early hours of Sunday, 19 October 2025, along Witklip Street in Ladanna, outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the musician had a confrontation with another motorist, during which he allegedly fired several shots at the other vehicle.

“It is alleged that the suspect had a confrontation with another motorist, during which he fired several shots at another vehicle, injuring a 34-year-old male occupant, who was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries,” Ledwaba said.

Police initially opened a case of two counts of attempted murder at Westernburg Police Station before transferring it to the provincial investigation unit for further investigation.

Intelligence-driven operation leads to capture

Detectives secured an arrest warrant on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, which led to the 30-year-old musician’s arrest the following day.

Officers apprehended him during an intelligence-driven operation in the upmarket suburb of Bendor, outside Polokwane, at approximately 9.30am on Wednesday morning.

During the operation, police seized the suspect’s vehicles for forensic analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.

‘No one is above the law’

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe on Wednesday commended the investigation and operational teams for their swift action and thorough work on the case.

“We are taking this matter very seriously, and a dedicated team was appointed to ensure that no stone is left unturned,” said Hadebe.

“The police commissioner emphasised that the law applies equally to all citizens, regardless of their public profile. “

“The South African Police Service reiterates that no one is above the law, regardless of their social standing,” Hadebe added.

The case is set to resume on 21 November 2025 at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

