‘Sheer desperation’ led former Assupol supervisor to R1.6m fraud

The court heard that Nolan's fraud went up to R111,000 per payment.

A former insurance manager, Megan Nolan, has pleaded guilty to fraud amounting to over R1.6 million.

Nolan recently appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The former ex-Assupol Life worker admitted to manipulating client banking details to funnel funds into her personal account.

Fraudster roped in her partner

Times Live reported that she admitted to all 39 counts of fraud, stating that she acted out of “sheer desperation” to provide for her family.

The fraudster roped in her unsuspecting life partner, Dianne Carreira into the crime.

However, Carreira, who was initially charged alongside her was relieved of the crime when Nolan confessed to committing the crimes independently.

Nolan’s fraud spree began on 30 June 2021. This went on for just over a year until her luck ran out, leading to her arrest in December of 2022.

“I admit to unlawfully effecting and authorising various payments in the total sum of R1,636,258 either directly or indirectly to my bank account and/or partner’s under the pretext that I would reimburse and/or pay Assupol clients. I admit that I did not disclose the nature and/or source of these funds to Carreira at the time,” she confessed.

Fraud first-time offender

Her sentence is pending, and her admission of guilt and expression of remorse may be taken into account. Knowing this, or rather trying to play the law into her hands, Nolan pointed out that she was a first-time offender and thus asked for a reduced sentence or a mere fine.

The case has been postponed to 17 July pending the finalisation of a pre-sentencing report.

Standard Bank education trust fraud

Seemingly following a trend of fraud in the country, Nolan was not the only one busted. On Friday, Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) Commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku was apprehended by the Hawks for allegedly embezzling student funds.

Masuku was taken into custody by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit.

The 62-year-old appeared at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

She allegedly stole R1.2 million from a trust meant to support underprivileged students.

Masuku was accused of abusing her position by awarding scholarships to her friends and family members, instead of the intended adopted schools under the Standard Bank “Adopt A School Trust”.

According to Colonel Katlego Mogale, the programme was designed to help talented learners from adopted schools who met specific criteria to further their studies and achieve their academic goals.

Mogale said Masuku manipulated documents “without the approval of the committee with some of the monies deposited directly into her personal bank account”.

Her case was postponed to 4 September.

Vehicle fraud

Furthermore, in a string of fraudulent activities, a woman wanted for fraud was arrested last week Tuesday after using fake documents to buy vehicles.

The scammer was at Mount Edgecombe to stretch her fortune when she arrived at the dealership and tried to purchase another car using fake documents and a stolen identity card.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said the woman was sought for multiple criminal cases in several provinces across the country.

“Her modus operandi was to use fictitious documents and stolen identity cards and unlawfully and intentionally apply for finances at car dealerships.

“She would sign these documents and receive the release note. She would then produce this note and drive off in brand new vehicles,” said Balram.

The cars the woman fraudulently procured were never recovered.