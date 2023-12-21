Shootouts, car chases hit Tshwane

A chaotic week in Tshwane: Fatal shootouts, a runaway bus, and a traffic blitz catches dozens for violations.

Authorities had their hands full in the City of Tshwane this week, with high-speed car chases, a shootout and a runaway bus.

Emer-G-Med national spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics had responded to a car crash on the Garsfontein bridge yesterday that left the early morning traffic backed up.

ALSO READ: Nine traffic officers nabbed for fraud and corruption in Gauteng and KZN

“On arrival, a single car lay on its side. Further inspection found a single male occupant in the vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound. “He was declared dead at the scene.”

Van Reenen said reports indicated a security company pursued a suspect when a shootout ensued, resulting in the allegedly armed suspect being fatally wounded.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the search for another suspect who fled after a shootout was still underway.

Police were called to Brooklyn where an alleged house robbery suspect was fatally wounded after a shootout with private security officers yesterday at around 9am.

ALSO READ: Driving on the Rea Vaya lane? You will get bust!

“The security officers were alerted about the house robbery that had just happened in Sinoville, Pretoria. “As they were responding, they spotted a Range Rover that was taken from the victims during the house robbery and tried to stop it.

“The driver sped off and a high-speed chase ensued until the Range Rover overturned on the N1. It is further alleged that the suspect jumped out of the overturned vehicle and a shootout ensued.

“The suspect was fatally wounded.” Masondo said police found a firearm, with serial numbers filled off, next to the deceased.

ALSO READ: Revolutionising road safety: JMPD traffic officers to wear body cameras

“Police have opened a case of murder, attempted murder and house robbery for further investigation,” she said.

Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said his department has intensified road operations, which saw more than 60 vehicles being inspected and 211 fines issued for traffic violations.

Mahamba said 20 motorists also paid their outstanding fines on the spot during the operation earlier this week. In Mabopane Region 1 Sector 1 police arrested eight drivers for driving under the influence on the Day of Reconciliation and 80 traffic violation fines were issued.

“A Metro Police task team member from the bike squad also tried to stop a bus that was travelling on the N1 near Sefako Makgatho Drive on Monday because the bus had a badly cracked windscreen.

“The bus driver refused to stop and was caught at a toll gate,” Mahamba said.