Daily news update: Simon’s Town fire, advocate recused from building fire inquiry, AmaPanyaza to fight crime over Christmas
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news, 200 firefighters battle a blaze around Simon’s Town, an advocate is recused from the Usindiso building fire inquiry over her anti-immigrant views, and Gauteng’s crime-fighting wardens, affectionately known as AmaPanyaza, will assist the police over the festive season.
We also look at a man dying in KZN after being struck by lightning while six were injured when roofs and walls collapsed during a storm, teacher Kirsten Kluyts was killed within an eight-minute window of her arrival at a park in Sandton, and the memorial service of Nhlamulo “DJ Mulo” Hlungwani.
News Today: 21 December
Fire still raging around Simon’s Town, with 200 firefighters battling the blaze
The fire that has swept through Simon’s Town since Tuesday continues to rage on, with around 200 firefighters on the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
“Earlier, crews had to make their way to the area near the Black Marlin Restaurant as the fire was approaching the property, but they managed to avert the danger and the area has now been declared safe,” said City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.
Advocate Thulani Makhubela recused from Usindiso building fire inquiry over anti-immigrant views
Retired Justice Sisi Khampepe has removed Advocate Thulani Makhubela from the Usindiso building fire commission of inquiry proceedings.
This after lawyers representing Social Economic Right Institute (Seri) discovered that Makhubela, one of the commissioners of the inquiry, had a long-standing view on illegal immigrants through a series of tweets dating back six years.
AmaPanyaza will assist SAPS to fight crime over the festive season
Police Minister Bheki Cele says Gauteng’s crime-fighting wardens, affectionately known as AmaPanyaza, will assist the South African Police Service (SAPS) over the festive season.
This comes after the legal status of AmaPanyanza was publicly questioned, following Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s decision to grant them law-enforcement functions.
Man dies after being struck by lightning as thunderstorm causes havoc in KZN
A man died after being struck by lightning in Sithembile, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday night, while six people were injured when roofs and walls collapsed on them.
The KZN Cogta department said the thunderstorm ripped through the area on Monday night and lasted for about 45 minutes.
Kirsten Kluyts killed within 8 minutes of arriving at Sandton park, court hears
Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts was killed within an eight-minute window of her arrival for a race in Sandton.
The bail application of Kluyts’ alleged murder continued at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for closing arguments.
Man found with over 100 bee stings
A 74-year-old man was stung by a swarm of bees in Hayfields on Monday afternoon. It was not immediately clear where the man was headed when the bees struck.
Mi7 paramedics said they dispatched a team to Torwood Road in Hayfields after a call of distress was logged just after 2 pm.
WATCH: Mulo’s memorial service underway
The memorial service of Nhlamulo “DJ Mulo” Hlungwani is underway at the SABC in Auckland Park Johannesburg.
The former MVP Jam host on e.tv died after losing his battle with cancer.
Sizwe Dhlomo jokes about Rouge’s husband as rapper ties knot to long-time partner
In congratulating rapper Rouge after tying the knot to long-term partner, broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo joked about how Rouge’s husband, Macmillan “Ginger Mac” Mabaleka is lookalike of US muso Jidenna.
“Congratulations to you & Jidenna,” said the Kaya FM Breakfast show host.
De Zorzi ’emotional’ after racking up maiden international century
Following a breakthrough performance on Tuesday night, top-order batter Tony de Zorzi said he was relieved to have taken a big step forward in his attempt to secure a more permanent place in the national team.
De Zorzi carried his bat in the second ODI against India in Gqeberha, guiding the Proteas to an eight-wicket victory as they levelled the three-match series with one game to play.
Chippa Mpengesi blasts Polokwane City, accuses PSL of biasness
hippa United chairman Siviwe ‘Chippa’ Mpengesi feels hard done by Polokwane City FC after they refused to play their DStv Premiership game at the newly revamped Buffalo City Stadium.
Chippa were planning to host City at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday after the pitch was given the green light to host top-tier matches. The game was initially scheduled for the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.