Daily news update: Simon’s Town fire, advocate recused from building fire inquiry, AmaPanyaza to fight crime over Christmas

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, 200 firefighters battle a blaze around Simon’s Town, an advocate is recused from the Usindiso building fire inquiry over her anti-immigrant views, and Gauteng’s crime-fighting wardens, affectionately known as AmaPanyaza, will assist the police over the festive season.

We also look at a man dying in KZN after being struck by lightning while six were injured when roofs and walls collapsed during a storm, teacher Kirsten Kluyts was killed within an eight-minute window of her arrival at a park in Sandton, and the memorial service of Nhlamulo “DJ Mulo” Hlungwani.

News Today: 21 December

Fire still raging around Simon’s Town, with 200 firefighters battling the blaze

The fire that has swept through Simon’s Town since Tuesday continues to rage on, with around 200 firefighters on the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

Three helicopters were water-bombing on Wednesday afternoon in efforts to fight the fire in Simon’s Town. Picture: X/City of Cape Town.

“Earlier, crews had to make their way to the area near the Black Marlin Restaurant as the fire was approaching the property, but they managed to avert the danger and the area has now been declared safe,” said City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Continue reading

Advocate Thulani Makhubela recused from Usindiso building fire inquiry over anti-immigrant views

Retired Justice Sisi Khampepe has removed Advocate Thulani Makhubela from the Usindiso building fire commission of inquiry proceedings.

Justice Sisi Khampepe delivers her ruling on the recusal application of Advocate Thulani Makhubela at the Commission of Inquiry into the Usindiso building fire at the Sci Bono centre in Newtown, Johannesburg, 20 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

This after lawyers representing Social Economic Right Institute (Seri) discovered that Makhubela, one of the commissioners of the inquiry, had a long-standing view on illegal immigrants through a series of tweets dating back six years.

Continue reading

AmaPanyaza will assist SAPS to fight crime over the festive season

Police Minister Bheki Cele says Gauteng’s crime-fighting wardens, affectionately known as AmaPanyaza, will assist the South African Police Service (SAPS) over the festive season.

The Crime Prevention Wardens will be declared peace officers and get the same legal status as traffic officers under the Criminal Procedure Act. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

This comes after the legal status of AmaPanyanza was publicly questioned, following Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s decision to grant them law-enforcement functions.

Continue reading

Man dies after being struck by lightning as thunderstorm causes havoc in KZN

A man died after being struck by lightning in Sithembile, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday night, while six people were injured when roofs and walls collapsed on them.

Picture: iStock

The KZN Cogta department said the thunderstorm ripped through the area on Monday night and lasted for about 45 minutes.

Continue reading

Kirsten Kluyts killed within 8 minutes of arriving at Sandton park, court hears

Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts was killed within an eight-minute window of her arrival for a race in Sandton.

Kirsten Kluyts was murdered on 29 October 2023. Picture: Facebook/Hoedspruit Parkrun

The bail application of Kluyts’ alleged murder continued at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for closing arguments.

Continue reading

Man found with over 100 bee stings

A 74-year-old man was stung by a swarm of bees in Hayfields on Monday afternoon. It was not immediately clear where the man was headed when the bees struck.

A 74-year-old man was stung by a swarm of bees in Hayfields on Monday afternoon. Photo: Supplied

Mi7 paramedics said they dispatched a team to Torwood Road in Hayfields after a call of distress was logged just after 2 pm.

Continue reading

WATCH: Mulo’s memorial service underway

The memorial service of Nhlamulo “DJ Mulo” Hlungwani is underway at the SABC in Auckland Park Johannesburg.

The memorial service of Mulo is taking place at the SABC studios in Auckland Park. Picture: iammulo/Instagram

The former MVP Jam host on e.tv died after losing his battle with cancer.

Continue reading

Sizwe Dhlomo jokes about Rouge’s husband as rapper ties knot to long-time partner

In congratulating rapper Rouge after tying the knot to long-term partner, broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo joked about how Rouge’s husband, Macmillan “Ginger Mac” Mabaleka is lookalike of US muso Jidenna.

Rapper Rouge with her husband, Macmillan “Ginger Mac” Mabaleka who Sizwe Dhlomo believes looks like US singer Jidenna. Picture: the_mabalekas/Instagram

“Congratulations to you & Jidenna,” said the Kaya FM Breakfast show host.

Continue reading

De Zorzi ’emotional’ after racking up maiden international century

Following a breakthrough performance on Tuesday night, top-order batter Tony de Zorzi said he was relieved to have taken a big step forward in his attempt to secure a more permanent place in the national team.

Tony de Zorzi celebrates his century against India in Gqeberha. Picture: Deryck Foster/AFP

De Zorzi carried his bat in the second ODI against India in Gqeberha, guiding the Proteas to an eight-wicket victory as they levelled the three-match series with one game to play.

Continue reading

Chippa Mpengesi blasts Polokwane City, accuses PSL of biasness

hippa United chairman Siviwe ‘Chippa’ Mpengesi feels hard done by Polokwane City FC after they refused to play their DStv Premiership game at the newly revamped Buffalo City Stadium.

Chippa United chairman Siviwe ‘Chippa’ Mpengesi (Picture: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

Chippa were planning to host City at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday after the pitch was given the green light to host top-tier matches. The game was initially scheduled for the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Continue reading