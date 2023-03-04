Police arrest three ATM-bombing suspects in Tembisa

Citizen Reporter

South African Police Service (Saps) Tactical Response Teams (TRT) have arrested three suspects in connection with ATM bombings in and around Gauteng.

The suspects were nabbed on Saturday morning in Tembisa in an intelligence driven operation.

The trio were found with dye-stained money, explosives as well as four firearms and ammunition.

Picture: Saps

“Police were following up on intelligence driven information when they identified the first suspect,” said Saps spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

“The 44-year-old South African national was cornered and his vehicle searched. Dye-stained money was found in the boot of his vehicle,” she added.

More suspects

Two more suspects, a Lesotho national aged 35, and a 28-year-old Mozambican national were also arrested at a house in Tembisa.

“They too were found with dye-stained money as well as unlicensed firearms, ammunition as well as explosives,” confirmed Mathe.

Saps acting National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili says police are mobilising all resources to clamp down on serious and violent crimes.

“Well done to the Erkurhuleni and Tshwane TRT for successfully tracking down these criminals. Evidence in their possession indicates to us we have the right suspects who have been involved in a spate of ATM bombings,” said Mosikili.

He also advised the communities not to accept or pick up dye-stained money as they have no value and may also be investigated as being part of these syndicates

The trio is expected to appear before the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of being in possession of dye-stained money, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and the illegal possession of explosives.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

