Police should be worried about the attack on the SA Police Service logistical building in Pretoria by high-level organised criminals, experts say.

Yesterday, it seemed like business as usual at the logistics store in Silverton after 12 suspects, allegedly armed with AK-47s, entered the premises and held up guards at the gate. It is believed the group tried to break into the armoury and shot and injured a police captain from forensics.

Lawless country

Political analyst Dr Benjamin Rapanyane said South Africa has become a lawless country.

“The country is showing signs of slowly degenerating into lawlessness where white-collar and blue-collar criminals rule and operate with impunity and brazenness.”

Rapanyane said it was because the country has not been spared increasing rates of murders, gender-based violence, vigilantism, kidnapping and abductions – including violent protests. To some extent, an overall culture of impunity ruled, he said.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

“The 12 were travelling in a white Ford Ranger bakkie. Police officers who were on patrol foiled the attempt to enter the building. During the confrontation, a constable was shot and wounded. He has been hospitalised. Nothing was taken from the building.”

Attack on police buildings

Mathe said police have set aside R25 million this financial year for upgrades to all its buildings nationwide.

“The motive behind the attack is currently under investigation. A case of business robbery, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and impersonating a police officer has been registered,” she said.

Criminologist Professor Jaco Barkhuizen said it was worrying that a logistic building was attacked with AK-47s.

“A logistics store usually has police uniforms, tactical gear, ammunition and weapons, money, drugs and other evidence.”

Barkhuizen said it was worrying that criminals attacked a building to get their hands on any of that.

“Logic dictates that they need something in there to do something else. It is not normal in any country for heavily armed people to attack police logistics stores, or even police stations.

“South Africa should realise we need to speak up and stand up and take back our country from organised criminal groups,” Barkhuizen said.

Police stations now crime scenes

Action Society founder Ian Cameron said the attack indicated that citizens should not feel safe when it comes to the police.

“It used to be a safe haven, but it has become common that police stations or properties become violent crime scenes and the criminality in the police has made it a risk for citizens.”

Cameron said the attack highlighted why the country needed new police management and a complete reform of the service.

“Police have become a soft target for violent criminals to gain access to firearms and many other illicit items. Criminals are not threatened by the police,” said Cameron, “because there are no consequences when they do things such as break-ins”.

DA shadow deputy minister of police Okkie Terblanche said what made the attack particularly alarming was Police Minister Bheki Cele’s inability to manage and oversee a competent police force.

“Instances such as the assault by Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP blue light entourage, who remain unapprehended even after 15 days despite clear evidence, highlight the extent of the problem,” he said.

Terblanche said such treatment has allowed criminal syndicates to infiltrate every aspect of South Africans’ lives, from mining to Eskom, water tankers, trucking, construction and even weapons. This pervasive criminal influence is decimating the economy and undermining the nation.

