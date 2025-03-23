Top 10 stories of the day: Lesufi on Soshanguve shooting | Prudence Sekgodiso wins gold | Vaal Dam levels

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso raced to gold in the women’s 800m final at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing, China, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced on Sunday that a fifth person has died following an attack at the Marry Me Informal Settlement in Soshanguve that occurred Saturday morning.

Furthermore, despite people still enjoying Vaal Dam water activities at the Denysville Watersport Club in Sasolburg, more water would leave the campers underwater.

Prudence Sekgodiso wins gold for SA at World Indoor Champs

First placed Prudence Sekgodiso of Team South Africa celebrates winning the women’s 800m final on day three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The 23-year-old timed her charge brilliantly in the four-lap race, having first hung back in third place and then charging to the front with just over 100m to go.

Lesufi reveals fifth person dead in Soshanguve shooting

Gatneg Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: X/Gauteng Provincial Gov

The incident initially claimed the lives of four community patrollers, with uncertainty remaining about whether the fifth deceased individual was also a patroller.

Full Vaal Dam: ‘If the water rises by 2%, campers will be underwater’

Shade nets in water at Denysville Watersport club in the banks of the Vaal Dam in Salsolburg, Free State, 22 March 2025, after the flooding affected the shade nets. Picture :Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

Last week, the dam, which supplies most of Gauteng, was at 106.14%.

Trump terminates over 300 HIV and TB research grants, appeals possible

Image: Supplied.

More than 300 USAID HIV/TB grants are expected to be terminated by Sunday, posing significant implications for tertiary institutions, including substantial job losses.

Over the weekend, organisations received termination letters, ending billions of rand in US government-funded HIV and TB research grants for South African universities.

The affair truth: Cheaters are loving it, not losing sleep over it

The study raised big questions about the nature of monogamy. Picture: iStock

Married folks stepping outside their vows aren’t exactly drowning in regret. In fact, a ground-breaking study suggests they’re having a great time, feeling emotionally and physically fulfilled, and believe their escapades haven’t wrecked their marriages.

The extensive survey, conducted on users of Ashley Madison, the infamous extramarital affairs website, challenges long-held assumptions about cheating.

Here are five more stories of the day:

