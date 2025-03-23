Top 10 stories of the day: Lesufi on Soshanguve shooting | Prudence Sekgodiso wins gold | Vaal Dam levels

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Top 10 stories 22 march 2025. Image: iStock/ The Citizen
In today’s news update, South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso raced to gold in the women’s 800m final at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing, China, on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced on Sunday that a fifth person has died following an attack at the Marry Me Informal Settlement in Soshanguve that occurred Saturday morning.
Furthermore, despite people still enjoying Vaal Dam water activities at the Denysville Watersport Club in Sasolburg, more water would leave the campers underwater.
Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
News Today: 23 March 2025
Prudence Sekgodiso wins gold for SA at World Indoor Champs
South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso raced to gold in the women’s 800m final at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing, China, on Sunday.
The 23-year-old timed her charge brilliantly in the four-lap race, having first hung back in third place and then charging to the front with just over 100m to go.
Continue reading here
Lesufi reveals fifth person dead in Soshanguve shooting
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced on Sunday that a fifth person has died following an attack at the Marry Me Informal Settlement in Soshanguve that occurred Saturday morning.
The incident initially claimed the lives of four community patrollers, with uncertainty remaining about whether the fifth deceased individual was also a patroller.
Continue reading here
Full Vaal Dam: ‘If the water rises by 2%, campers will be underwater’
Although people are still enjoying Vaal Dam water activities at the Denysville Watersport Club in Sasolburg, in the Free State, more water would leave the campers underwater.
Last week, the dam, which supplies most of Gauteng, was at 106.14%.
Continue reading here
Trump terminates over 300 HIV and TB research grants, appeals possible
More than 300 USAID HIV/TB grants are expected to be terminated by Sunday, posing significant implications for tertiary institutions, including substantial job losses.
Over the weekend, organisations received termination letters, ending billions of rand in US government-funded HIV and TB research grants for South African universities.
Continue reading here
The affair truth: Cheaters are loving it, not losing sleep over it
Married folks stepping outside their vows aren’t exactly drowning in regret. In fact, a ground-breaking study suggests they’re having a great time, feeling emotionally and physically fulfilled, and believe their escapades haven’t wrecked their marriages.
The extensive survey, conducted on users of Ashley Madison, the infamous extramarital affairs website, challenges long-held assumptions about cheating.
Continue reading here
Here are five more stories of the day:
- IFP members travelling from Gauteng injured in bus accident in KZN
- Prehistoric 66-million-year-old vomit found in Denmark
- GNU cracks widen amid debate on Rasool’s replacement
- Drag racing turns deadly as three cars collide head-on
- The curious case of Mummy Pig’s pregnancy: A quirky exploration
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: Soshanguve burned bodies | Dog shoots owner | Moeletsi Mbeki on Rasool ‘provoking’ Americans
Download our app