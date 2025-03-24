Western Cape police launch investigation after Mauritian killed in apparent hit

The Mauritian national was shot and killed inside his black Porsche on Saturday.

The Western Cape Provincial Serious and Violent Crime detectives are pursuing leads after a Mauritian national was shot dead in an apparent hit in Parklands.

According to witnesses on the scene, a group of suspects in a white vehicle fired several shots at the 55-year-old man before fleeing the scene with his cellphone.

Manhunt

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said they are searching for the suspects.

“Serious and Violent Crime detectives are hard at work pursuing leads in a bid to apprehend those responsible for the death of an adult male.

“Reports suggested that unknown gunmen opened fire on the occupant of a motor vehicle in a parking area in Sandown Road, Tableview. The 55-year-old Mauritian foreign national did not survive this onslaught on his life. The unknown suspects fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested,” Swartbooi said.

Motive

Swartbooi added that the motive for the attack is believed to be a hit as investigations continue.

“Any person who can shed light on the circumstances surrounding this incident is kindly requested to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or alternatively use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.”

Soshanguve attack

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said a fifth person has died following an attack at the Marry Me Informal Settlement in Soshanguve that occurred Saturday morning.

Lesufi has given police 72 hours to arrest those behind the killing.

The incident initially claimed the lives of four community patrollers, but the fifth died in hospital on Sunday.

“I cry with you, am with you. I will work with the police to find out what happened and who did what they did,” Lesufi told community members during his visit to the settlement.

The attack left seven additional people fighting for their lives in hospital.

