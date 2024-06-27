Spike in kidnappings and human trafficking alarms experts

Experts warn of rising kidnappings and human trafficking in South Africa, urging increased safety measures at home.

Missing children and people were of great concern with a high number of unsolved cases, experts say.

Silverton police spokesperson Warrant Officer Isaac Mcunu, said police were continuing with the investigation to locate Boitumelo Mabusela, who went missing five months ago in February, and asked the public to come forward with any information that may assist in the case.

In April this year, a Centurion mother’s search for her son ended tragically when she found him in a mortuary two weeks after his disappearance.

Missing persons cases a great concern

Missing Children South Africa national coordinator Bianca van Aswegen said children and people going missing in South Africa were of great concern.

“Kidnapping and human trafficking have increased tremendously. We need to understand the reality and start implementing more safety measures as safety starts at home,” she said.

Van Aswegen said there was no waiting period for reporting a person or child as missing.

“Missing Children South Africa assists will all missing persons cases throughout South Africa.

“We have many cases that are still unsolved but as an organisation, we never give up on any of our cases and make sure that everything possible is being done.”

Van Aswegen said no matter how old the case was, that person or child should never be forgotten. All cold cases should be featured in the media regularly to create awareness and may lead to information that could help solve the case.

SA needs Amber Missing Alrt System

Victimologist Professor Jaco Barkhuizen said the Joslyn Smit case was a good example of why South Africa needed an Amber Missing Alert System.

“The sooner we have eyes and ears on the ground when someone goes missing, the quicker we would be able to find them,” he said.

“The whole waiting for 24 hours to report the case is a myth,” he added.

Barkhuizen said a missing person case should be reported immediately.

“The problem with these cases was that we don’t keep track of the cause: is it someone running away from home, someone trying to disappear, or someone being kidnapped?”