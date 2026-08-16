Suspected stolen bakkie recovered after shootout with police near Zimbabwe border

The pursuit continued until the suspects reached the Limpopo River and attempted to cross into Zimbabwe.

Limpopo police recovered a suspected stolen Nissan Navara after armed suspects opened fire on officers during a high-speed pursuit towards the Zimbabwean border in Musina on Saturday.

The Beitbridge Task Team was conducting patrols along the N1, the borderline and the Musina policing area when officers spotted a white Nissan Navara travelling at high speed along Malala Drift Road towards the Limpopo River.

Police immediately pursued the vehicle, with assistance from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Suspects flee into Zimbabwe

The pursuit continued until the suspects reached the Limpopo River and attempted to cross into Zimbabwe.

Police said the suspects opened fire on the officers, who returned fire. Additional uniformed members from Beitbridge Saps were deployed to provide backup during the confrontation.

The suspects eventually abandoned the Navara on the Zimbabwean side of the riverbank before fleeing into Zimbabwe.

Despite the difficult terrain, police members entered the river and recovered the abandoned vehicle.

“No police members were injured during the incident.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the Nissan Navara was reported stolen in Brooklyn, Gauteng, during August 2026,” police said.

The vehicle was seized and will form part of the ongoing investigation.

Manhunt underway

The suspects remain at large, with police launching a manhunt to identify and apprehend those involved.

Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers commended the members involved for their bravery, vigilance and determination to prevent criminals from exploiting the country’s borders.

“Our borders must never become escape routes for criminals. This incident demonstrates that our members remain vigilant and prepared to confront cross-border criminality,” Scheepers said.

Scheepers said police would continue working with the SANDF and other law enforcement partners to prevent criminals from using the border to move stolen vehicles and other illicit goods.

The investigation and manhunt continue.