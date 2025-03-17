Man arrested after attempt to mislead police in teenage girl’s murder case

The police discovered the murder victim's body covered with a duvet, still wearing her school uniform.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Nelspruit have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old schoolgirl in Kanyamazane, Mpumalanga.

The suspect, who initially presented himself as a complainant, is set at the Kanyamazane District Court on Monday, facing murder charges.

Matric teenage girl disappearance turns to murder

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said the victim was last seen by her family early Friday morning as she left for school.

“The family last saw their daughter on Friday, 14 March 2025 at about 05:45, when she was on her way to catch a bus going to school,” said Ndubane.

According to Ndubane, police responded to a call reporting an inquest at Extension 16, Kanyamazane, at approximately 17:30 on Friday.

Ndubane added that upon arrival, officers encountered the suspect, who claimed to be reporting the incident.

“The man directed the members to a room where the lifeless body of the victim was discovered.

“He informed police members that the room belonged to his brother and knew nothing about what had happened,” Ndubane explained.

Victim found in school uniform

The police discovered the victim’s body covered with a duvet, still wearing her school uniform.

Ndubane revealed that a rope was found around the victim’s neck, with another piece hanging from the roof.

While the exact circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation, preliminary findings led police to identify the suspect as the primary person of interest, resulting in his arrest on murder charges.

Provincial commissioner condemns teenage girl’s murder

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, has strongly condemned the incident.

“The sad killing of the young girl who was a learner with a promising future ahead of her is deeply troubling,” said Major General Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi also praised officers for their swift action in apprehending the suspect.

