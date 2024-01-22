Swazi police on the hunt for Soweto tenant after dead child found in suitcase

Police are on the hunt for a Swazi woman accused of killing four-year-old Keeya Mbulawa.

Interpol is currently looking for a Swazi woman who is believed to have fled to her home country after a Soweto child died during a kidnapping attempt.

Last week, The Citizen reported that four-year-old Keeya Mbulawa was found unconscious in a travelling bag belonging to a tenant her family stayed with.

The young girl from Protea Glen died on Wednesday after spending four days in the intensive care unit where she was fighting for her life.

ALSO READ: Soweto tenant on the run after attempting to kidnap a child in a suitcase

According to Advocate Miller Moela, an appointed watching brief representing the family in the matter, Swazi authorities are also on the look out for the woman.

Suspect could be brought back to SA

“There are suspicions that she is in Swaziland already, so paperwork is being sorted out between the two countries so that when she is arrested, there are no problems bringing her back here,” Moela told The Citizen.

Moela said Keeya will be buried on Thursday at the Nasrec Memorial Park. He said the family had been in touch with Gauteng provincial government over the matter.

“We thank all those that have been supportive and the response of our leaders as well on this matter. We are expecting thousands to attend the funeral,” he said.

Suspicions of Muti syndicate

There were suspicions that the suspect was going to take Keeya to Swaziland where her body parts would be used for muthi rituals. This practice has become common in different parts of southern Africa.

ALSO READ: Family of dead child found in suitcase demands answers

But Moela said the family was still uncertain about what the suspect intended to do with the child.

“We cannot say for sure what she wanted to do,” Moela said.

The suspect is believed to be in her thirties and her photos have been circulating on social media.

Witnesses said she fled in a taxi after she was caught with Keeya’s unconscious body in her pink travelling bag.

“We appeal to anyone with information to come forward. Some of her belongings are still in the house. Hopefully police can use that to find her,” Moela said.

He appealed to the community of Protea Glen to remain calm as police conduct their investigations.

There were threats from some community members to burn down the rental property.