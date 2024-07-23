Father sentenced to life for murder of five-year-old son

Ronald Ngobeni was sentenced to life for the murder of his five-year-old son Rivoningo Capu in October 2022.

A Johannesburg father has been sentenced to life for the senseless murder of his innocent five-year-old son in October 2022.

The High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday sentenced Ronald Ngobeni, 31, to life imprisonment for murdering his five-year-old son Rivoningo Capu and an additional two years for obstructing justice.

Ngobeni deceived his son’s grandparents by promising to return him after buying clothes, but the father brutally murdered his son instead on 7 October 2022.

Dad lied about leaving child with street vendor

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the father made up a story about leaving little Rivoningo with a street vendor, but the vendor refuted his claims and denied any involvement.

“The five-year-old’s decomposed body was later discovered in a shallow grave with a fatal head injury,” Mjonondwane said.

Following his arrest, Ngobeni apologised to the court and his son’s mother during his mitigation testimony and begged for a lenient sentence.

Senior state advocate Thami Mpekana however argued that the father’s crimes were premeditated and that he failed to provide a convincing explanation for his actions.

Grandmother miscarried child due to trauma and stress

Rivoningo’s mother, Emihle Capu, also gave a victim impact statement to the state in which she detailed the terrible effects of her son’s passing on her own life.

“She revealed that her mother, the grandmother to the deceased, was eight months pregnant when her son was murdered and lost the child she was carrying due to the trauma and stress of the crime,” Mjonondwane said.

As Judge Karam delivered the verdict, she underlined how dangerous people like Ngobeni are to society and how a life sentence was required to keep the community safe.

“The NPA welcomes the life sentence handed down to Ronald Ngobeni, ensuring that justice has been served for the senseless murder of his innocent son,” Mjonondwane said.