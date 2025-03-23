Three murder suspects killed in gun battle with KZN police

The suspects were wanted for several murder cases in KwaMsane and Mtubatuba.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have shot dead three murder suspects and recovered two firearms after they engaged in a gun battle with the officers in the province.

The shootout took place in the Doringkop area on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza said after the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of two firearms at Esikhaleni, members of Vala Umgodi received further information from Crime Intelligence about four suspects wanted for several murder cases in KwaMsane and Mtubatuba.

“Information received was that the suspects were driving in the vicinity of Doringkop. A description of the vehicle in which the suspects were travelling was provided, and police officers proceeded towards Doringkop.”

Gun battle

Magwaza said officers spotted the vehicle driving on Doesburg Road, and when they attempted to stop it, the suspects opened fire.

“A gun battle ensued during the shootout. Three suspects were fatally wounded. However, one suspect fled the scene. Two unlicensed firearms were recovered on the scene. Investigations by police officers revealed that the suspects had earlier committed a house robbery, whereby they went to an elderly man’s home.

“They assaulted him and robbed him of his firearm. Police looked for the senior citizen during the night but with no luck. Fortunately, the old man is still alive he emerged today, Saturday, 22 March 2025 and has opened a case at KwaDukuza Police Station,” Magwaza said.

Magwaza added that the suspects will be profiled to determine if they are not linked to any other cases.

Four shot dead

Meanwhile, Gauteng police found four partially burned bodies with gunshot wounds at Marry Me informal settlement extension 3 on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, officers responded to the scene about 6am, and were told by witnesses that other victims had been taken to hospital.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that at about 3am, a group of community-based patrollers were converging to continue their patrols when they noticed five people on the street. When the group approached the five, a quarrel broke out, which ended with four dead and eight injured,” Muridili said.

Muridili said investigations will determine the motive for the attack.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

