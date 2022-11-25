TMPD makes drug bust worth nearly R1 million, arrests 11 foreign nationals

Citizen Reporter

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) drug unit on Friday made a drug bust worth nearly R1 million, which led to the arrest of 11 foreign nationals.

According to the capital’s Mayor Randall Williams, the arrests were made during a joint operation with crime intelligence.

Separate operations

“The group was found in possession of Khat plant worth an estimated street value of R200 000. Two of the suspects are Somalian foreign nationals,” said Williams.

He also said that in another successful law enforcement operation, a group of four male foreign nationals from Tanzania were arrested for dealing and possession of drugs in Pretoria West last night.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of three more Tanzanian female suspects who are related to the four suspects. They were all dealing with drugs (nyaope) in the Atteridgeville, Hercules and Wonderboompoort area.”

The drugs found in their possession had an estimated street value of close to R500 000.

In a third separate incident, officers arrested two Nigerian nationals in Mamelodi, Pretoria East, for dealing and possession of drugs. The Nigerian suspects were found with 380 packets of nyaope.

“Overall, a total of 11 drug dealers who are foreign nationals were arrested and removed from the streets during the three operations.

Mayor thanks workforce

“I want to thank our TMPD officers for doing a brilliant job in protecting our communities and young people from drugs. In recent weeks, the TMPD has made several major drug busts and should be commended by all for their work.”

Members of the public are encouraged to report any crime to the nearest police station or the TMPD, Williams urged.

