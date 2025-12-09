Toddler dies as water shortage delays rescue

A Kokosi toddler burned to death as residents, without water, could not stop the shack fire before firefighters arrived.

Merafong City municipality has been accused of being responsible for the death of a two-year-old who recently burnt to death after residents reportedly failed to extinguish a blaze that razed a shack while the girl was inside.

Residents of Kokosi informal settlement, in Fochville, North West, where the incident occurred, told The Citizen that they struggled to stop the fire because they did not have access to water.

They were forced to watch helplessly as the shack burnt to the ground.

Residents watch helplessly as toddler died in shack fire

A witness, who is also a family spokesperson, Kate Nkana, said she was alerted by other community members that the shack was burning and rushed to the scene hoping to assist.

“What we saw there was horrific because we couldn’t stop the blaze as we did not have water.

“We watched helplessly as two-year-old Lesego Boyzen burnt to death. Firefighters arrived late and I told them that there was a baby inside and they checked and found her.

“Her charred body was taken to the mortuary around midnight, while the funeral will take place [on Tuesday],” said Nkana.

Nkana said if they had had access to water, they would probably have managed to control the fire and save Boyzen’s life.

She said the family was considering taking legal action against the municipality and other relevant stakeholders.

Community accuse Merafong City of negligence after water shortages

Elliot Mthembu, a community leader and a member of the Greater Fochville water crisis committee, said the authorities must account for the death of the toddler.

“The area has been without water for many years, so if there had been enough water, the community would have managed to control the blaze and rescue the baby.

“Kokosi has been without water for almost a year due to the money it owes Rand Water.

“Yes, I agree that the lack of water was the cause of the death, as the witnesses told you that they watched helplessly, while some fainted.”

The committee released a statement accusing the municipality of being responsible for the death of the girl.

“Despite the community’s desperate pleas for help, the lack of water supply left residents helpless as they watched this innocent child burn.

‘Suffering has reached a breaking point’

“This devastating incident underscores the catastrophic consequences of the ongoing water shortages and level of corruption and negligence within the municipality,” the statement read.

“The community’s suffering has reached a breaking point and the loss of this young life is a stark reminder that the lives and wellbeing of our residents are being callously disregarded.

“The municipality and Rand Water must be held accountable for this tragedy. Their failure to provide basic water services has directly contributed to this preventable loss of life. The blood of this innocent child is on their hands.”

At a recent council meeting, it transpired that the municipality owed Rand Water a whopping R1.4 billion, while it also owed R1,6 billion to Eskom.

Municipal spokesperson Thabo Moloja could not say whether the lack of water may have contributed to the death of the child.

“Any determination of whether the fire was worsened by water availability, or by any other factor, falls within the mandate of West Rand district municipality’s fire and rescue services.

“They conduct a formal investigation. The municipality cannot speculate on the technical cause, spread or suppression of the fire.