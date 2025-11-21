Tshwane police recover hijacked truck carrying medicine worth millions

The truck was recovered within the Olievenhoutbosch policing precinct a few hours after it was hijacked.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Tshwane has successfully recovered a Freightliner truck transporting medicine valued at approximately R2.5 million.

The truck was hijacked in the Wierdabrug policing area on Friday at around 8 am.

Tracking system alerts police

Tshwane police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the truck’s tracking system was immediately activated following the hijacking.

The information was circulated to Saps units and surrounding police stations.

“A coordinated tracking effort was launched, and at approximately 11am the truck was located in Monument Road, Mnandi, within the Olievenhoutbosch policing precinct,” van Dyk said in a statement on Friday.

One suspect arrested

“Police members found and arrested a suspect in the truck and confirmed that the cargo of codeine medication remained intact,” the spokesperson added.

Crime Scene Management processed the scene and collected evidence for further investigation and court purposes.

“District Commissioner Major-General Samuel Thine commended the team for their swift response and emphasised the importance of integrated collaboration between Saps and various stakeholders in combatting crime,” van Dyk said.

