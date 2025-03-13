Foreign national arrested after trying to smuggle explosives into SA

Police discovered explosives worth thousands of rands

Limpopo police have arrested a 48-year-old foreign national for trying to smuggle explosives worth thousands of rand into South Africa.

The man was handcuffed at the Beitbridge Point of Entry this week.

It is alleged that police were conducting routine profiling and searching of the trucks at South Gate when they stopped a white MAN truck with a Gauteng province registration number.

Suspicion

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said officers asked the driver to open the trailer’s side storage, but he indicated that he did not have the keys.

“Police became suspicious and asked the driver to drive to another zone to enable them to open the side storage of the cargo truck that was locked with a padlock.

Picture: Saps

“It was successfully opened, and police found eleven red sacks containing items shaped like polony with a substance like a gel written ‘superpower’ and they suspected them to be explosives,” Thakeng said.

Explosives

Thakeng added that the Bomb Disposal Unit confirmed the items to be explosives.

“The whole consignment was counted, and police found 2 118 cartridges together with sixteen 250 metre reels of detonator cable with an estimated street value of R618,200.

“A 48-year-old foreign national failed to provide a satisfactory response about the origin of the explosives and was nabbed on the spot. The truck and explosives were also seized during the arrest,” Thakeng said.

Picture: Saps

High alert

Thakeng said the suspect is expected to appear before the Musina Magistrate’s Court soon, facing a charge of smuggling of explosives.

Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, said: “Cross border crime is our priority thus our members are always on alert ensuring that suspects are brought to book to face the full might of the law. We commend our officers for the seizure of such large quantities of explosives.”

Police investigations are continuing.

