Two South Africans arrested for drug trafficking

The South African Police Service (Saps) has arrested two South Africans for drug trafficking at the OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk, the man and woman arrived separately on different flights from Brazil when they were intercepted by police.

“Upon inspection, the female suspect was found in possession of cocaine worth R2.5 million, while the male suspect was carrying R5 million worth of cocaine in his luggage,” said Van Wyk.

They were arrested and will face charges related to drug trafficking.

Investigations are ongoing.

Drug trafficking in SA

Last year, police at OR Tambo intercepted several drug trafficking suspects travelling from Brazil.

In September, a 21-year-old South African woman expelled no less than 110 drug bullets following her arrest.

Statistics from Saps OR Tambo revealed that this was the highest number of drug bullets discovered in eight years.

The young woman was arrested at the airport during a joint operation between Saps and Sars Customs.

She was profiled and intercepted upon her arrival on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil.

The same month, a 30-year-old Namibian drug mule was arrested after arriving from São Paulo. She was also taken for a medical examination and expelled over 60 drug bullets.

She was charged with drug trafficking.

This followed the arrest of a Nigerian drug mule for drug trafficking a week before. He was arrested after being found in possession of cocaine concealed in aircraft headphones. He had also just landed from São Paulo.

The National Commissioner of Saps, General Fannie Masemola, commended the vigilance of Sars and Saps members at the airport.

“Our men and women in blue, working closely with SARS Customs and various stakeholders, continue to assert the authority of the state at all our ports of entry,” said Masemola.

“We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our members and urge them to do more to squeeze the space for criminals. Drug traffickers are feeling the heat, and there is nowhere to hide.”