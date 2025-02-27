Bloemfontein human trafficking ring exposed as police arrest four

A 39-year-old woman was rescued from a trafficking ring in Bloemfontein. Police arrested four suspects and seized drugs, firearms, and military uniforms.

A police raid in Bloemfontein led to the arrest of four suspects in a human trafficking case. Picture: Supplied.

A case of human trafficking was uncovered in Bloemfontein, where a 39-year-old woman was allegedly lured into a life of exploitation.

A police operation on Tuesday led to the arrest of four suspects, aged between 20 and 40, who will face charges of trafficking in persons, illegal possession of drugs, illegal possession of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) uniform, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Members of serious organised crime investigation (SOCI) unit reacted to information about a trafficking in persons incident unfolding at a house in Bayswater.

Victim lured by female suspect

Free State police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said a 39-year-old woman had allegedly been lured by a female suspect with promises of a better life.

“Once at the house, the recruiter was paid, and the victim bought new supplies of food and clothes. Things turned sour when she was fed drugs and forced to perform acts of a sexual nature and clean the house,” Mohobeleli said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the SOCI and K9 units raided two houses. Four suspects were arrested, and items including drugs (crystal meth and mandrax), a military uniform, cellphones, a bank card scanner, two firearms and ammunition were recovered.

Free State Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Major General Mokgadi Bokaba, urged communities to be vigilant and report human trafficking.

“Let us verify opportunities even if they are presented by trusted people,” she warned.

Human trafficker sentenced

This comes after 36-year-old Emmanuel Uzoaga was sentenced to trafficking in persons, uttering and fraud and contravention of the Immigration Act on 17 January.

Uzoaga’s legal troubles started in May 2021 when the Upington Police in Northern Cape got an anonymous tip-off that he was about to transport an 18-year-old victim via public transport to Johannesburg for sexual exploitation.

Initial investigations revealed that Uzoaga had transported the victim to the same place before.

The police obtained a search warrant, searched the place and discovered a house which was turned into a brothel in Lonehill, Johannesburg. During the search, the police rescued three other victims and arrested two other suspects.

Uzoaga and his fellow Nigerian accomplice, James Okhudili Ugwuoke, remained in custody until sentencing, while the third accused, Luzinda Pinky Abraham, was one of the three victims who were initially rescued.

“All the victims were lured from Upington in the Northern Cape under false pretences by accused number three, Luzinda Pinky Abraham, who was connected to accused number two (James Ugwuoke),” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi said in a statement.

Accused recruited friends

“Pinky worked as a middle lady in recruiting her friends to Johannesburg, where they were used for prostitution and were fed drugs daily. Abrahams was found guilty on the charge of forgery.”

The Gauteng Division of the High Court sentenced Uzoaga to 20 years direct imprisonment on the count of trafficking, four years imprisonment on the count of uttering, four years on the count of fraud and 12 months imprisonment on the count of illegal immigration. All counts will run concurrently. He was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Abrahams was sentenced to pay a fine of R10 000 or two years imprisonment.