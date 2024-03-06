WATCH: Teen cousins allegedly kidnapped outside school, police launch manhunt

North West police seek three suspects after cousins, Zahraa and Bataviya Mohammed, reportedly abducted in front of a primary school.

The North West police have launched a manhunt for three suspects after an alleged kidnapping of two cousins outside a Brits school.

17-year-old Zahraa Mohammed and 19-year-old Bataviya Mohammed were allegedly snatched in front of a primary school on Wednesday morning.

Armed man ordered cousins to get into Polo

North West police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said that reports suggest that the cousins were driving from Bataviya’s home in Brits in a Mercedes Benz going to school in Hartbeespoort Dam. Their vehicle was then bumped from the front by a maroon Audi A3, thus forcing it to stop.

“Allegedly, two armed men came out of the Audi A3 and ordered the cousins to get into a white Volkswagen Polo GTI that was driving behind the Audi A3. The suspects also got into the VW Polo GTI and fled the scene with the victims inside,” Funani said.

According to the police, the victims’ Mercedes Benz and Audi A3 were found at the scene.

Video on social media

A video of the alleged incident was posted on social media, with a white Volkswagen Polo GTI seen speeding away from the scene while pupils were seen on the sidewalk walking.

Two children kidnapped outside a school in Brits, NW.#CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/NVKvDRuqic March 6, 2024

The North West Department of Education said that as the matter involved criminal activity, it was not in a position to provide more information about the school and the cousins.

“Our response might jeopardise the investigation as this case is already in the hands of Saps,” said department spokesperson Mphata Molokwane.

Meanwhile, the police have requested anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigations to contact the Station Commander of Brits, Brigadier Ellen Emmanuel, on 082 447 7447.

Moti brothers

Wednesday morning’s alleged kidnapping incident happened about three years after the kidnapping of four Moti brothers shook the nation.

Zia, Alwaan, Zayyad, and Zidan Moti were travelling to school in October 2021 when a group of suspects with R5 rifles and handguns burst through a window and opened their car. A grey SUV arrived on the scene, and the children were bundled into the vehicle.

The boys were found unharmed in Vuyani, three weeks after they were abducted.

Reports later emerged that the family paid a ransom of R50 million for the boys’ return.

