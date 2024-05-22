Watery grave: Toy gun-wielding robbery suspect drowns while fleeing from cops

A robbery suspect drowned in rough seas trying to evade arrest by police on the Nelson Mandela Bay beachfront on Monday night.

The body of a robbery suspect washed ashore on Kings Beach in Gqeberha on Tuesday morning. Picture. iStock

The victim’s body washed ashore on Kings Beach on Tuesday morning.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident took place just after 8pm on Monday evening after the victim and his accomplice were caught red-handed robbing a 36-year-old man of his cellphone in Beach Road at Brookes Hill.

Robbery suspect meets his match in rough seas

Metro Police officers on patrol spotted the incident and gave chase, arresting one of the suspects. The other threw down his firearm and ran into the ocean to try and hide behind some big rocks.

“Saps Search and Rescue, as well as Saps Diving Unit, were unable to reach him due to rough sea conditions.”

Beetge said after the suspect’s body washed ashore, the stolen cellphone was recovered in his possession along with a toy gun.

“The 39-year-old suspect is detained on a charge of armed robbery. The investigation is continuing.”

Mpumalanga heist gone wrong

In a similar incident last year, a Mpumalanga robbery suspect died after accidentally shooting himself during a business robbery in Vosman.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said at the time that several robbers demanded cash before making off in a white VW Jetta and a safe containing an illegal firearm.

They shot and killed the vehicle owner after he untied himself during the robbery.

Mohlala said while reaching for a wallet in the stolen vehicle, the deceased accidentally shot himself in the leg.

His accomplices fled the scene and the man died in hospital.

“Instead of his accomplices assisting him, they reportedly drove off, leaving him behind, bleeding profusely. The injured man was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala.

