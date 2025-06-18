Zim woman and Nigerian husband accused of coercing SA women into producing porn

The victims were three South African citizens and a Malawian national who were allegedly held against their will.

A Zimbabwean woman and her Nigerian husband have been arrested for alleged human trafficking and coercing women into online pornography in Tshwane.

According to the City of Tshwane, the Tshwane Metro Police Department’s (TMPD) Tactical Response Team, in collaboration with members of the South African Police Service (Saps), arrested the two suspects on Monday.

“The officers received information and pursued leads regarding a Zimbabwean woman suspected of trafficking young women and coercing them into producing online pornography. The female suspect was successfully traced at a premises in Gezina, Pretoria North,” said senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

“The suspect led the officers to a residence in Pretoria North, where they discovered four female victims aged between 18 and 38 years actively engaged in online sexual performances using large screens and recording equipment.”

During interviews, the women alleged that their identification documents were being withheld by the female suspect, who claimed to be their employer.

The Zimbabwean woman was immediately arrested.

Further investigation led officers to a separate address, where her husband, a Nigerian national, was arrested.

Both suspects were formally charged with human trafficking and the forced production of online pornography.

The police have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests as the investigation progresses.

Couple arrested for child pornography

In another incident last week, police arrested a 47-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man in Bloubergstrand, in the Western Cape, for the alleged sexual abuse of their two daughters, aged three and eight.

“The suspects face multiple charges, including the production of child sexual abuse material (commonly referred to as ‘child pornography’), rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk.

“The operation was carried out by a multidisciplinary team comprising members of the national and Western Cape Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations Units, officials from the Department of Social Development supported by the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI),” the police said.

Several electronic devices were seized during the arrest.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

